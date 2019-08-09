1607 Capital Partners Has Lifted Its Stake in Mfs Inter Income Tr (MIN) by $1.71 Million; Harris Associates LP Increases Position in News New (NWSA)

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Mfs Inter Income Tr (MIN) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc bought 569,300 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 11.09M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.14 million, up from 10.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mfs Inter Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $445.40M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.81. About 118,101 shares traded. MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Harris Associates LP increased its stake in News Corp New (NWSA) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP bought 743,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% . The hedge fund held 16.56M shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $206.05 million, up from 15.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in News Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.41% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $13.73. About 3.75M shares traded or 16.30% up from the average. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) has declined 11.97% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NWSA News: 05/03/2018 – NEWS CORP WILL CONSOLIDATE COMBINED ENTITY INTO FINL STATEMENTS; 10/05/2018 – News Corp 3rd-Quarter Cable Network Programming Revenue $129 Million; 10/05/2018 – News Corp 3Q Rev $2.09B; 05/03/2018 – TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD TLS.AX – NEWS CORP TO APPOINT 4 DIRECTORS INCLUDING CHAIRMAN OF COMBINED CO; CO TO APPOINT 2 DIRECTORS; 10/05/2018 – News Corp: 3rd-Quarter Earnings Affected by Non-Cash Write-Down of Foxtel Investment; 06/03/2018 – NEWS CORP AND TELSTRA SIGN DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS; 12/04/2018 – Seven West Media, News Corp’s Foxtel win bid for Australia cricket rights; 13/03/2018 – NEWS CORP SAYS BALLBALL TO BECOME PART OF NEW ENTITY – DUGOUT SE ASIA; 10/05/2018 – News Corp 3Q Loss $1.13B; 13/03/2018 – Buying a Home Will be More Expensive this Spring

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.75, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold MIN shares while 17 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 43.25 million shares or 18.08% more from 36.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 0% in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% or 194,968 shares. Hightower Advsrs Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN). Citigroup Inc reported 7,047 shares stake. Smith Moore Com reported 25,239 shares. 24,526 are held by Pnc Fincl. Capstone Fincl reported 10,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Financial Bank Of America De holds 768,740 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Com accumulated 0% or 10,142 shares. Philadelphia Trust Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN). Raymond James Finance Advsrs Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN). Moreover, Millennium Llc has 0% invested in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN). Highlander Capital Management Lc reported 0% stake. Landscape Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN). Parametric Port Associate Ltd has 45,293 shares.

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (EWA) by 256,800 shares to 3.81M shares, valued at $82.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tri Contl Corp (NYSE:TY) by 89,118 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,610 shares, and cut its stake in Aberdeen Emrg Mrkts Eqt Inm (CH).

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 35.10M shares to 86.69M shares, valued at $865.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Under Armour Inc by 375,457 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.99 million shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).