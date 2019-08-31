1607 Capital Partners Has Lifted Its Stake in Hancock John Income Secs Tr (JHS) as Shares Were Volatile; Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) Shareholder John G Ullman & Associates Has Lifted Position by $1.88 Million as Stock Price Rose

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) by 22.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc bought 45,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% . The institutional investor held 246,500 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.30M, up from 200,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $41.58. About 2.06M shares traded. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has risen 0.49% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 17/05/2018 – MEDIA-GlaxoSmithKline cuts jobs in Finance – Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – $GSK.GB: FDA warns about $GSK drug; 27/03/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – THE FOUR DIRECTORS WILL STEP DOWN IN CONNECTION WITH COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION; 27/03/2018 – #2 Reshaping Novartis into a more aggressive pharma giant, Vas Narasimhan bags a $13B consumer sale ahead of bolt-on deals $NVS $GSK; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Revises GlaxoSmithKline PLC’s Outlook to Negative From Stable; 27/03/2018 – GSK buys Novartis stake in consumer healthcare venture for $13 billion; 24/05/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PHARMACEUTICALS LTD GLAX.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 7.49 BLN RUPEES VS 7.84 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 09/05/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLIN CFO, TO RETIRE FROM GSK; 27/03/2018 – Novartis to Sell Stake in Consumer Healthcare Joint Venture to GSK for $13.0 Bln; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare Has Also Approved Shingrix for 50+ Yr Olds

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Hancock John Income Secs Tr (JHS) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc bought 73,969 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 803,322 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.39M, up from 729,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Hancock John Income Secs Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $169.87 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.58. About 16,314 shares traded. John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) has 0.00% since August 31, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08 billion and $552.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xerox Corp by 10,975 shares to 95,739 shares, valued at $3.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Coca (NYSE:KO) by 10,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,006 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

