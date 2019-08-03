1607 Capital Partners Has Increased Dtf Tax (DTF) Holding By $1.89 Million; Jennison Associates Raised Its Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Stake

Jennison Associates Llc increased Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) stake by 2.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jennison Associates Llc acquired 37,134 shares as Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Jennison Associates Llc holds 1.49M shares with $43.25M value, up from 1.45M last quarter. Enterprise Prods Partners L now has $65.18B valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.78. About 3.36M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 25/05/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – BINDING OPEN SEASON COMMITMENT PERIOD BEGINS MAY 25, 2018 AT 4 P.M. CDT, CONTINUES UNTIL 5 P.M. CDT JUNE 24, 2018; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.69B, EST. $1.52B; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Rev $9.3B; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS EVP GRAHAM BACON SPEAKS DURING ANALYST DAY; 26/04/2018 – Enterprise Products tests supertanker capability for crude exports; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Commercial Ops Expected to Begin 4Q 2019; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Construction Under Way on 50/50 JV Ethylene Export Terminal at Morgan’s Point; 22/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in Annual MLPA Energy Infrastructure Conference; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.39B

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased Dtf Tax (DTF) stake by 138.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 1607 Capital Partners Llc acquired 145,573 shares as Dtf Tax (DTF)’s stock 0.00%. The 1607 Capital Partners Llc holds 250,857 shares with $3.32 million value, up from 105,284 last quarter. Dtf Tax now has $119.46 million valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.02. About 8,089 shares traded. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enterprise Product Partners: Weighing The Costs – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Doubling Down On Enterprise Products Partners – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enterprise Products Partners Is A Gem For Income Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enterprise Products Partners declares $0.44 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Jennison Associates Llc decreased American Elec Pwr Inc (NYSE:AEP) stake by 280,124 shares to 4.32M valued at $361.60 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pgt Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:PGTI) stake by 55,142 shares and now owns 1.46M shares. Polyone Corp (NYSE:POL) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Enterprise Prods Partners had 6 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Goldman Sachs.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset Mngmt New York accumulated 10,443 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Limited accumulated 4.58 million shares or 0.97% of the stock. Bbr Prtn Ltd Company holds 0.05% or 12,800 shares in its portfolio. Burt Wealth has invested 0.04% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Paragon Mgmt Ltd accumulated 20,118 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Liability holds 3.06% or 2.23 million shares. Cordasco Fincl Networks reported 660 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Glenview Savings Bank Tru Dept reported 43,798 shares. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia has 0% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 8,130 shares. Sequoia Financial Limited stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Keybank Association Oh holds 0.02% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) or 141,719 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Llc holds 1.38M shares. Janney Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 11,313 shares. Hightower Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2.86M shares or 0.56% of the stock.

1607 Capital Partners Llc decreased Voya Emerging Mkts High Divi (IHD) stake by 123,026 shares to 1.70M valued at $13.53 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Templeton Dragon Fd Inc (TDF) stake by 20,600 shares and now owns 686,178 shares. China Fd Inc (CHN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold DTF shares while 6 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.66 million shares or 22.45% more from 2.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Comm Mn has 0% invested in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). First Advsr LP accumulated 38,957 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Ltd Liability Co invested in 27,765 shares. Fiera Capital accumulated 0.01% or 254,435 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 50,716 shares. Wesbanco Fincl Bank accumulated 30,000 shares. Landscape Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 37,328 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Dakota Wealth Mngmt accumulated 19,236 shares. Saba Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Raymond James & reported 42,582 shares stake. Karpus Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 329,704 shares. Financial Bank Of America De has 0% invested in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Moreover, City Of London has 0.03% invested in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Raymond James Financial accumulated 22,139 shares or 0% of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management Llc invested in 65,487 shares.