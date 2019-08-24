1607 Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Tri Contl (TY) Position by $2.32 Million; Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Shares Rose While De Burlo Group Has Raised Holding

1607 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tri Contl Corp (TY) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc sold 89,118 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 200,610 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28 million, down from 289,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tri Contl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $26.02. About 65,635 shares traded or 42.77% up from the average. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

De Burlo Group Inc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 225.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc bought 25,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 36,250 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.64M, up from 11,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.81% or $12.77 during the last trading session, reaching $322.1. About 1.10 million shares traded or 47.09% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank reported 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). 1832 Asset Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Johnson Investment Counsel Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 11,395 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs holds 0.02% or 15,566 shares. Brown Advisory has 0.01% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Salem Invest Counselors stated it has 1,468 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors holds 0.04% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) or 3,650 shares. 8,845 were reported by M&T Retail Bank. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Creative Planning reported 37,322 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Co holds 0.01% or 8,054 shares. Cls Lc owns 78 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Tru Advsr Lp reported 87,464 shares. 25,686 are owned by Hightower Ltd Liability Co. Regions Corporation owns 4,654 shares.

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Ltd Dur Income F (EVV) by 153,100 shares to 2.26 million shares, valued at $28.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in European Equity Fund (EEA) by 111,008 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.69M shares, and has risen its stake in Neuberger Berman Muni Fd Inc (NBH).

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44 million and $495.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,250 shares to 59,939 shares, valued at $16.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 44,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,414 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 104,495 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Illinois-based Allstate Corp has invested 0.03% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Carroll Fincl Assoc Inc reported 353 shares stake. Sigma Planning has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.12% stake. Comgest Global Investors Sas stated it has 14,200 shares. Regent Inv Management accumulated 0.07% or 578 shares. Bluemountain Capital Lc has invested 0.1% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 22,819 shares. Robecosam Ag owns 0.19% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 13,171 shares. Barbara Oil has invested 0.52% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Fil stated it has 0% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Da Davidson And Comm reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Ser Wi accumulated 4,444 shares. Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0.18% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

