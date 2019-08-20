1607 Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Tri Contl (TY) Holding by $2.32 Million as Shares Were Volatile; Colonial Trust Advisors Has Trimmed Holding in Carlisle Cos (CSL) as Valuation Rose

1607 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tri Contl Corp (TY) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc sold 89,118 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 200,610 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28M, down from 289,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tri Contl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $26.55. About 38,963 shares traded. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since August 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) by 32.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors sold 6,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The institutional investor held 13,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, down from 19,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $141.39. About 183,508 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Carlisle Companies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSL); 03/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Director Terry D. Growcock Retires; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Companies Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues; 23/05/2018 – Carlisle Title Transforms Closing Process With Milestone Messaging; 20/03/2018 – Carlisle Companies Incorporated Completes Sale of Carlisle FoodService Products; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Carlisle; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Net $309.6M; 07/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: Fosun, JD Carlisle score $350M loan for NoMad condo project; 18/04/2018 – GM Names Steve Carlisle Senior VP and President, Cadillac; 13/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $320m TL, $75m DDTL Due March 15

Colonial Trust Advisors, which manages about $513.21 million and $526.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc Cl A Shrs (NYSE:V) by 7,211 shares to 95,284 shares, valued at $14.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 6,549 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,717 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $131.33 million for 15.24 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual earnings per share reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Carlisle Companies: Steady As She Goes – Seeking Alpha” on April 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Carlisle: Gains Only Beginning – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Dividend Just Keeps Rising For Carlisle Companies And I’m Continuing To Hold – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For April 23, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold CSL shares while 116 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 6.91% less from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sprucegrove Invest Mngmt stated it has 1.51% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Gideon Capital Advisors invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Burney Communications holds 0.03% or 3,850 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability (Trc) owns 3,941 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 10,802 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.03% or 79,802 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md has invested 0% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Eaton Vance Management holds 0.02% or 73,137 shares in its portfolio. 546,259 are owned by Fmr Limited Liability Company. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Com Tn, Tennessee-based fund reported 91 shares. Utah Retirement has 11,051 shares. Washington-based Washington Trust National Bank has invested 0.02% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd accumulated 6,700 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc stated it has 8,375 shares. Gam Ag holds 0.07% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) or 13,755 shares.

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Amt Free Qlty Mun Inc (NEA) by 59,700 shares to 927,600 shares, valued at $12.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Putnam Master Inter Income T (NYSE:PIM) by 106,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.74M shares, and has risen its stake in First Trust Mortgage Incm Fd (NYSE:FMY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsr Ltd invested in 25,686 shares. M&T Retail Bank holds 8,845 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt stated it has 3,753 shares. Regions Corp accumulated 0% or 4,654 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Llc holds 0% or 24,769 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Cls Investments Limited Liability accumulated 78 shares. Raymond James And Assoc stated it has 0.01% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Wesbanco State Bank has 0.01% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 9,093 shares. 8,283 are held by First Republic Management. 1832 Asset Management LP accumulated 75,000 shares. Nebraska-based Ameritas has invested 0.02% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Brown Advisory accumulated 86,114 shares. Dubuque Natl Bank And Trust reported 287,538 shares. 40 are owned by Tru Department Mb National Bank N A.

More news for Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Tri-Continental declares $0.265 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 24, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Tri-Continental declares $0.24 dividend – Seeking Alpha” and published on March 08, 2019 is yet another important article.