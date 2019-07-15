1607 Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Position in Mfs Multimarket Income Tr (MMT) by $1.27 Million as Valuation Were Volatile; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shares Rose, Autus Asset Management Cut by $308,070 Its Holding

1607 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mfs Multimarket Income Tr (MMT) by 20.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc sold 254,499 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70 million, down from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mfs Multimarket Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $378.81M market cap company. It closed at $5.84 lastly. It is down 5.04% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.61% the S&P500.

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 39.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc sold 5,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,847 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $478,000, down from 14,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $57.94. About 4.22 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 70c; 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board; 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System; 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Meraki Takes its Bug Bounty Program Public with Bugcrowd; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 19.31 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

