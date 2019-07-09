1607 Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Mfs Multimarket Income Tr (MMT) Stake by $1.27 Million; Polaris Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding in Nextera Energy (NEE) as Shares Rose

Polaris Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc bought 2,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 268,412 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.89 million, up from 266,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $209.13. About 1.08M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – AN AFFILIATE OF CO TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ALL FACILITIES INCLUDED IN DEAL UNDER A 10-YEAR SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH CPPIB; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEXTERA ENERGY ON A GAAP BASIS OF $9.32 PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 12/04/2018 – NEXTERA RESTARTS ST. LUCIE 1 REACTOR, OUTPUT AT 30% POWER: NRC; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy: Deal Includes Assumption of About $1.4 Billion of Gulf Power Debt; 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources celebrate commissioning of Arkansas’ largest universal solar energy project; 10/05/2018 – NextEra Energy honored with Visionary Award for Innovation in Shared Value

1607 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mfs Multimarket Income Tr (MMT) by 20.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc sold 254,499 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70 million, down from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mfs Multimarket Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $376.22 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.81. About 118,430 shares traded. MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) has risen 5.04% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.61% the S&P500.

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley India Invs Fd (IIF) by 31,176 shares to 93,484 shares, valued at $1.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Ltd Dur Income F (EVV) by 153,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm (NYSE:NXR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold MMT shares while 11 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 11.45 million shares or 5.26% more from 10.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Financial Svcs holds 0% or 46,042 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 538,771 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Company invested 0.08% in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT). Sit Associates holds 0.18% or 980,463 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Llc holds 0.03% or 137,065 shares. Raymond James & Associates has 0% invested in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) for 147,890 shares. Eaton Vance owns 2.19 million shares. Ameriprise holds 0% in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) or 356,195 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0% or 498,582 shares. Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT). Raymond James Svcs Advisors reported 141,890 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp has invested 0% in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT). Shaker Service Limited Liability Co holds 125,210 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT). Stellar Mgmt invested 0.06% of its portfolio in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Asset Limited Liability Com reported 11,372 shares. Utah Retirement owns 90,221 shares. Godsey & Gibb Assoc accumulated 1,385 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc owns 89,368 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Cls Invs Ltd Liability accumulated 10,623 shares. Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 7,200 shares. White Pine Cap Limited Liability holds 0.24% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 3,344 shares. Zwj Counsel owns 1,382 shares. Whitnell Comm owns 7,707 shares. Smith Salley Assoc, North Carolina-based fund reported 1,890 shares. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Lp has 1,544 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Aviance Limited reported 1% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Welch & Forbes Limited Company invested in 0.08% or 16,804 shares. Parametric Portfolio Llc reported 1.70 million shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Coastline Trust Communications reported 19,525 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings.