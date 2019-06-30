1607 Capital Partners Has Cut Tri Contl (TY) Stake by $2.32 Million; Waddell & Reed Financial Decreased Its Holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) as Stock Value Rose

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 45.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold 16,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, down from 36,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.37B market cap company. The stock increased 3.86% or $4.87 during the last trading session, reaching $130.98. About 2.16M shares traded or 52.88% up from the average. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has risen 4.53% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS – ALXN1210 WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED IN PHASE 3 SWITCH STUDY WITH A SAFETY PROFILE THAT IS CONSISTENT WITH THAT FOR SOLIRIS; 25/05/2018 – Alexion: Wilson Therapeutics Holders Accept Offer; 11/04/2018 – Alexion: Wilson Therapeutics Board Unanimously Recommends Shareholders Accept the Offer; 20/04/2018 – $ALXN — Here is the official statement from Attorney General of the Union of Brazil “Soliris case was only the first to be tried by the STJ. Several other drugs in the same situation”; 09/05/2018 – Alexion Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 20/04/2018 – ALEXION: RECENT COURT DECISION RELATES TO DIFFERENT LEGAL ISSUE; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS $1.11; 16/04/2018 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Phase 1b Open Label Study of APL-2 in PNH Patients Not Previously Treated with Eculizumab; 11/04/2018 – Alexion To Acquire Wilson Therapeutics; 20/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CONTINUES TO HAVE PATENT APPLICATIONS PENDING IN BRAZIL THAT WOULD PROVIDE ADDITIONAL PROTECTION TO SOLIRIS

1607 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tri Contl Corp (TY) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc sold 89,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 200,610 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28 million, down from 289,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tri Contl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45B market cap company. It closed at $26.97 lastly. It is up 1.53% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31 billion and $40.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd by 20,355 shares to 553,485 shares, valued at $13.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortive Corp by 220,544 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.51M shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ALXN shares while 137 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 207.90 million shares or 0.54% more from 206.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sequent Asset Ltd Liability has 0.58% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 6,000 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Ubs Asset Americas holds 1.46M shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 4,020 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Interstate National Bank stated it has 15 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Franklin Res Inc, California-based fund reported 1.62M shares. Braun Stacey Incorporated holds 1.03% or 114,710 shares. Pointstate Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 4,000 shares in its portfolio. Calamos Limited Liability Com holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 687,632 shares. 3,500 are held by Amer Assets Investment Management Ltd Company. 71,900 are held by Oak Ridge Invests Limited. Moreover, Riverhead Capital Management Lc has 0.05% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Envestnet Asset holds 0.02% or 107,893 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Holding invested 0.01% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Analysts await Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.12 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.88 per share. ALXN’s profit will be $475.39 million for 15.45 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.19 actual EPS reported by Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.20% negative EPS growth.

