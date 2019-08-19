1607 Capital Partners Has Cut Its Tri Contl (TY) Holding by $2.32 Million as Shares Were Volatile; As Microchip Technology (MCHP) Stock Price Declined, Wisconsin Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $356,700

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 9.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc sold 4,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 39,730 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30M, down from 44,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $89.82. About 1.72M shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 23/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt of Antitrust Clearance in Taiwan, Approval of Microsemi Shareholders, and Expected Closi; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY COMPLETES MICROSEMI ACQUISITION; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Closes $68.78/Share Buy Of Microsemi; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT FACILITY PROVIDES FOR A $3.0 BLN TERM LOAN FACILITY; 31/05/2018 – Microsemi to Showcase Time Sensitive Networking Solutions and Enhanced Software Offerings for Ethernet and IP Networking; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – INTENDS TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS, CASH, BORROWINGS TO FUND CASH CONSIDERATION, OTHER AMOUNTS PAYABLE FOR MICROSEMI DEAL; 05/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation of Microsemi Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Microchip Technology Incorporated; 22/05/2018 – Fitch’s Actions Affect $13.3 Billion of Total Microchip Debt; 15/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – ANTICIPATES THAT MICROSEMI MERGER WILL BE COMPLETED IN LATE MAY/EARLY JUNE; 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY IN AMENDED CREDIT PACT

1607 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tri Contl Corp (TY) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc sold 89,118 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 200,610 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28 million, down from 289,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tri Contl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $26.61. About 11,005 shares traded. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested in 1,700 shares. M&T Bancorp has 8,845 shares. Landscape Mgmt Lc has 77,513 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Illinois-based First Tru Advisors LP has invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). First Republic Investment holds 0% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 8,283 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 25,686 shares. Moreover, Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Corp Il has 0.01% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 8,662 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel holds 11,395 shares. Cwm reported 935 shares. Wesbanco Bancshares Incorporated reported 9,093 shares. M&R Cap Mgmt invested in 0% or 738 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Limited Co invested 0.03% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Stifel Financial Corp holds 79,652 shares. Qci Asset Management Ny owns 0.01% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 3,753 shares. Brown Advisory Inc holds 0.01% or 86,114 shares in its portfolio.

More recent Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tri-Continental declares $0.265 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 24, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Global stocks downgraded by Morgan Stanley as growth slows – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tri-Continental declares $0.24 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 08, 2019 was also an interesting one.

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliancebernstein Natl Muni (AFB) by 102,868 shares to 726,068 shares, valued at $9.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Sh Tm Dr Divr In (EVG) by 72,692 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fd Inc (JEQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 24,793 shares. First Mercantile has invested 0.23% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Amp Capital Invsts Ltd reported 64,105 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Advisors has 0.02% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). 1.96 million were reported by Raymond James Associate. Dubuque Bancorporation & reported 3,163 shares. Boston holds 0% or 27,282 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Johnson has 0.01% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Rnc Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 9,056 shares. Parkside State Bank And owns 433 shares. Cipher Lp reported 25,939 shares. Pennsylvania-based Coho Ptnrs Limited has invested 3.02% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Colony Gp Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Korea Inv invested in 0.15% or 413,000 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $411.19M and $112.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 9,000 shares to 77,549 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.