1607 Capital Partners Has Cut Its Mfs Multimarket Income Tr (MMT) Holding by $1.27 Million; Portland Investment Counsel Stake in Citigroup (C) Cut as Market Value Rose

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 7.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 27,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 325,612 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.26 million, down from 353,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $142.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $63.25. About 12.90M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 30/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Head of Markets for Saudi Arabia Is Said to Leave; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE FUND VALUEACT CAPITAL SAYS IT TOOK $1 BLN STAKE IN CITIGROUP C.N AND SALLIE MAE SLM.O – LETTER; 16/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Wieting Expects 20% Plus U.S. EPS Growth in 1Q (Video); 02/05/2018 – U.S. Silica at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 25/05/2018 – ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO LLC, CITIGROUP, BARCLAYS ARE UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 27/04/2018 – GREENSKY INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP, CREDIT SUISSE ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 15/05/2018 – Japan’s SoftBank to open Saudi Arabian office; 17/05/2018 – EGYPT’S BANQUE MISR HIRES CITIGROUP FOR $500 MLN LOAN; 26/03/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Rise 9.5% in 2018, Citi Leads; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Fixed Income Revenue $3.42B, Est. $3.70B: TOPLive

1607 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mfs Multimarket Income Tr (MMT) by 20.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc sold 254,499 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70 million, down from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mfs Multimarket Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $376.86 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.81. About 96,584 shares traded. MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Mgmt, Florida-based fund reported 172,417 shares. Etrade Mngmt Lc reported 0.13% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Avenir reported 153,395 shares. Guardian Life Of America has invested 0.05% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sun Life has 0.05% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 3,993 shares. Tcw Group reported 2.29 million shares. Tocqueville Asset Management LP invested in 0.01% or 11,645 shares. Atria Investments Limited Liability Com holds 27,681 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. New York-based Braun Stacey Associates Incorporated has invested 0.74% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Live Your Vision Llc reported 24 shares stake. Rench Wealth Mngmt accumulated 5,159 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al has 105,912 shares. Arga Investment Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.64% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Wasatch Advsr holds 0.05% or 71,747 shares. 55,192 were reported by Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $198.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 99,046 shares to 106,999 shares, valued at $4.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 7.95 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Enhanced Eqt Div T (BDJ) by 373,300 shares to 1.63 million shares, valued at $13.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm (NYSE:NXQ) by 121,802 shares in the quarter, for a total of 784,055 shares, and has risen its stake in Federated Prem Mun Inc Fd (FMN).