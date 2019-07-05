1607 Capital Partners Has Boosted Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm (NXR) Holding By $2.29 Million; Great West Life Assurance Company Decreased By $895,030 Its Firstenergy (FE) Position

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased Firstenergy Corp (FE) stake by 3.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Great West Life Assurance Company sold 21,830 shares as Firstenergy Corp (FE)’s stock rose 5.87%. The Great West Life Assurance Company holds 595,262 shares with $24.71M value, down from 617,092 last quarter. Firstenergy Corp now has $23.03B valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $43.72. About 1.28M shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 23.94% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.51% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Unit, Its Subsidiaries and FENOC to Receive Assistance From FirstEnergy on Key Business Matters During the Restructuring Process; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Rating Outlook For Firstenergy’s Ohio Utilities To Positive; 29/05/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Secret Weapon in U.S. Bailout Is Ex-Perry Adviser; 29/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Request Is to Force Country’s Largest Grid Operator to Take Power From Certain Plants; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Backs FY Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.55; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy FirstEnergy, Sell NRG Energy in Utilities: 13F; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy 1Q Adj EPS 67c; 16/05/2018 – Met-Ed Continues to Make Repairs Following Severe Thunderstorms; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SAYS FINANCIAL HELP FOR FES ENDS AFTER BANKRUPTCY; 11/05/2018 – JCP&L to Host Supplier Diversity Program for Veterans

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm (NXR) stake by 67.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 1607 Capital Partners Llc acquired 163,266 shares as Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm (NXR)’s stock rose 4.05%. The 1607 Capital Partners Llc holds 406,547 shares with $5.99M value, up from 243,281 last quarter. Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm now has $203.77M valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $15.62. About 22,186 shares traded or 3.45% up from the average. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) has risen 3.41% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500.

Analysts await FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 1.61% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.62 per share. FE’s profit will be $321.30M for 17.92 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by FirstEnergy Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.96% negative EPS growth.

Great West Life Assurance Company increased Science Applicatns Intl Cp N (NYSE:SAIC) stake by 4,824 shares to 63,029 valued at $4.84 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Kkr & Co Inc stake by 116,867 shares and now owns 194,325 shares. Nutrien Ltd was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. FirstEnergy had 7 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Tuesday, February 12. Barclays Capital upgraded FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) on Wednesday, March 20 to “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold FE shares while 158 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 461.44 million shares or 3.48% more from 445.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 301,131 are held by Kbc Group Incorporated Nv. Moreover, Element Capital Limited Liability has 0.08% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 61,048 shares. United Capital Advisers Ltd has invested 0% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 0.05% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). 40,266 were accumulated by Griffin Asset Mgmt. Edgestream Prtnrs Lp reported 73,067 shares. Valley Advisers Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 280 shares. Advisory Network Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Susquehanna Int Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 59,776 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 1,000 shares. 9,718 were accumulated by Suntrust Banks. 4.13M are owned by Fir Tree Mgmt Lp. Horizon Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 33,382 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.05% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). California-based California Public Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.09% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.51 million activity. Shares for $1.51 million were sold by Pearson James F.

1607 Capital Partners Llc decreased Aberdeen Total Dynamic Divd stake by 60,135 shares to 8.72 million valued at $71.93 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Liberty All (ASG) stake by 213,458 shares and now owns 165,854 shares. Templeton Dragon Fd Inc (TDF) was reduced too.