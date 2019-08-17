1607 Capital Partners Decreased Stake in Mfs Multimarket Income Tr (MMT) by $1.27 Million as Stock Price Were Volatile; Citigroup Has Upped Conns (CONN) Stake by $524,744

1607 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mfs Multimarket Income Tr (MMT) by 20.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc sold 254,499 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70M, down from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mfs Multimarket Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $376.86M market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.81. About 67,006 shares traded. MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) has 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Citigroup Inc increased its stake in Conns Inc (CONN) by 530.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc bought 23,852 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.13% . The institutional investor held 28,352 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $648,000, up from 4,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Conns Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $621.52M market cap company. The stock increased 3.90% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $19.47. About 354,641 shares traded. Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) has declined 38.55% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CONN News: 05/04/2018 – CONN’S INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $420.4 MLN VS $432.8 MLN; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Conn’s New ABL Revolver; Raises Rtg On Unsecured Nts; 24/05/2018 – CONN’S, REPORTS CLOSING OF AMENDED-RESTATED $650M CREDIT LINE; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s 4Q Adj EPS 56c; 24/05/2018 – Conn’s, Inc. Announces Closing of Amended and Restated $650 Million Credit Facility; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Conn’s Receivables Funding 2017-A; 18/04/2018 – Conn’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 28/03/2018 – American Greed First Look: ‘Conn’s Job’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold MMT shares while 11 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 11.45 million shares or 5.26% more from 10.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 15,850 shares. 1607 Capital Limited Company reported 0.31% of its portfolio in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT). The California-based Wells Fargo & Company Mn has invested 0% in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT). Raymond James Trust Na accumulated 11,764 shares. Delta Asset Management Limited Com Tn reported 0% of its portfolio in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT). Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Liability Corporation reported 137,065 shares stake. Pnc Group Inc reported 46,042 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT). Lakeview Partners Limited Liability Corp holds 15,315 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Park Avenue Secs Ltd reported 0.01% in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT). First Foundation invested 0.17% of its portfolio in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) for 72,846 shares. 551,425 are held by Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Com. Regions Corp reported 3,703 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 0% in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) or 373,563 shares.

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dtf Tax (NYSE:DTF) by 145,573 shares to 250,857 shares, valued at $3.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Multi Mkt Income Fd (JMM) by 47,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 972,915 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Vance Sh Tm Dr Divr In (EVG).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.93, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold CONN shares while 24 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 22.91 million shares or 7.11% more from 21.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Pub Sector Pension Inv Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 21,400 shares. 332,105 were reported by Prudential. 875 were accumulated by Cypress Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability (Wy). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag invested in 0% or 318,106 shares. Riverhead Capital invested 0% of its portfolio in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). 39,100 were reported by Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv. Yorktown Mgmt And Research Inc accumulated 24,269 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 8,235 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Us Natl Bank De reported 134 shares stake. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0% or 135,252 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 26,117 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase And Com reported 279,730 shares stake. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 28,352 shares. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc reported 120,000 shares.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. $50,880 worth of stock was bought by Shein Oded on Thursday, June 6. Another trade for 26,600 shares valued at $453,184 was made by MARTIN BOB L on Tuesday, June 4. $100,170 worth of Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) was bought by Wright Lee A. on Tuesday, June 4. Saunders William E Jr bought 10,000 shares worth $179,729. HAWORTH JAMES H bought 2,240 shares worth $39,565.

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $103.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (Call) (NYSE:JBL) by 18,200 shares to 26,600 shares, valued at $707,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vulcan Matls Co (Call) (NYSE:VMC) by 94,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,200 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP).