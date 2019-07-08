1607 Capital Partners Decreased Holding in Mfs Multimarket Income Tr (MMT) by $1.27 Million; Portolan Capital Management Boosted Realpage (RP) Stake by $2.96 Million; Shares Rose

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Realpage Inc. (RP) by 67.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 49,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 122,764 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.45 million, up from 73,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $61.54. About 13,833 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 1.95% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.46- $1.51, SAW $1.41-$1.47; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q EPS 13c; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC – RAISES FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 04/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $5 TO $64; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE -ERNEST MULLER & TOM KIERNAN, CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF CLICKPAY, RESPECTIVELY, WILL REMAIN WITH BUSINESS IN ADDITION TO ABOUT 100 EMPLOYEES; 20/04/2018 – RealPage To Acquire ClickPay; 10/05/2018 – Seattle-Based Property Manager Blanton Turner to Switch Entire Portfolio to RealPage Software; 29/03/2018 RealPage® Reports Cooling in the U.S. Apartment Market Performance During the First Quarter’s Slow Leasing Period; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C TO 38C, EST. 35C; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 34C

1607 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mfs Multimarket Income Tr (MMT) by 20.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc sold 254,499 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70 million, down from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mfs Multimarket Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $374.93 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.79. About 9,782 shares traded. MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) has risen 5.04% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.61% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 4,401 shares. Moreover, Portolan Capital Limited Com has 0.77% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 122,764 shares. Manchester Management Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 1,107 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Group Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 343,289 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 38,496 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium has invested 0.06% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Contour Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 2.25% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Amp Capital Invsts Ltd has invested 0.02% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Rothschild And Asset Mgmt Us invested in 0.39% or 597,667 shares. Frontier Capital Management Llc invested 0.21% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). National Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corp holds 433,537 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Citigroup reported 3,285 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17 million and $972.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) by 1.55M shares to 581,343 shares, valued at $6.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) by 94,734 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 680,926 shares, and cut its stake in Americas Car Mart Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $66.35 million activity. WINN STEPHEN T had sold 150,000 shares worth $7.99 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold MMT shares while 11 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 11.45 million shares or 5.26% more from 10.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 538,771 shares. Citigroup Incorporated invested in 10,931 shares. City Of London Investment stated it has 18,904 shares. Cordasco Net holds 0% or 100 shares. Cap Investment Advsr Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT). Stifel Fin Corp holds 0% or 208,278 shares. Two Sigma Securities has invested 0% of its portfolio in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT). Landscape Mngmt Llc invested in 378,096 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Company, a Washington-based fund reported 676,878 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank accumulated 2,633 shares or 0% of the stock. 1607 Cap Ptnrs Lc reported 0.31% in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT). 498,582 are held by Wells Fargo And Mn. Hoertkorn Richard Charles owns 15,000 shares. Sit Assocs reported 980,463 shares. Delta Asset Management Limited Com Tn reported 4,900 shares stake.

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Enhanced Eqt Div T (BDJ) by 373,300 shares to 1.63 million shares, valued at $13.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Bd Fd (VBF) by 22,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 342,286 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Georgia Qlty Mun Inc (NKG).

