1607 Capital Partners Cut Tri Contl (TY) Position by $3.47 Million; Sivik Global Healthcare Increased Position in Sarepta Theraputics (SRPT) by $1.89 Million

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc increased its stake in Sarepta Theraputics Inc (SRPT) by 83.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The hedge fund held 27,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.18 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Sarepta Theraputics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $77.69. About 1.28M shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 21/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC SRPT.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $64; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 03/05/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics 1Q Loss $35.4M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRPT); 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 12/03/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics Met With FDA in Feb to Obtain Guidance on Regulatory Pathway for Golodirsen; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting

1607 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tri Contl Corp (TY) by 66.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc sold 133,306 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 67,304 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.82M, down from 200,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tri Contl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $26.79. About 86,603 shares traded or 77.83% up from the average. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21 million and $413.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 7,500 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $1.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,000 shares, and cut its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Since August 12, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $2.99 million activity. INGRAM DOUGLAS S had bought 16,252 shares worth $2.00 million. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $173,480 was bought by BONNEY MICHAEL W. $219,950 worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) was bought by BEHRENS M KATHLEEN on Thursday, September 5.

