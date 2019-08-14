1607 Capital Partners Continues to Hold Stake in Hancock John Invs Tr (JHI); Cadian Capital Management LP Raised Pegasystems (PEGA) Stake by $38.25 Million

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) by 37.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 588,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 2.17M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.13M, up from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pegasystems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $69.44. About 176,817 shares traded. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 36.59% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 21; 25/05/2018 – Zensar Partners With Pegasystems to Deliver Digital Transformation Solutions; 12/03/2018 – Pega Receives Industry Awards for its Artificial Intelligence-Powered Customer Engagement Capabilities; 03/04/2018 – Pegasystems Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Leader in Customer Case Management in 2018 CRM Service Awards; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.24; 23/04/2018 – DJ Pegasystems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEGA); 15/05/2018 – Contour Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Pegasystems; 06/03/2018 – Pega Launches First AI-Powered Sales Coach to Teach Smarter Selling; 29/05/2018 – Virtusa Launches Innovation Lab for Pegasystems Solutions

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Hancock John Invs Tr (JHI) by 4.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc bought 32,573 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 744,206 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.74M, up from 711,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Hancock John Invs Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.27 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.91. About 16,116 shares traded. John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: Watch Your Holdings – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Guyana state agency gives details about oil blocks probe – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “John Hancock Income Securities Trust John Hancock Investors Trust Announce Results of Annual Meetings of Shareholders – PRNewswire” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil: Probing Issues In Guyana – Seeking Alpha” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Yield Hunter CEF Report March 2019: Distribution Cuts Pick Up, But So Do Increases – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 08, 2019.

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Divd by 60,135 shares to 8.72 million shares, valued at $71.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EWG) by 586,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.86 million shares, and cut its stake in Voya Emerging Mkts High Divi (IHD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.89, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold JHI shares while 9 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 1.85 million shares or 16.35% more from 1.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs stated it has 170,899 shares. Georgia-based Advsr Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI). 30,805 were reported by Private Advisor Group Limited. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has 6,121 shares. Pennsylvania-based Philadelphia Trust Com has invested 0.06% in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI). Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 0% in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI). Provise Mgmt Group Ltd Limited Liability Company has 10,375 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Company has invested 0% in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Com stated it has 117,179 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Shaker Financial Ser Lc, a Virginia-based fund reported 198,354 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc owns 17,027 shares. Moreover, Hoertkorn Richard Charles has 0.12% invested in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) for 11,500 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 24,232 shares in its portfolio. 774 are owned by Fifth Third Bank & Trust. Moreover, First Hawaiian Bank & Trust has 0% invested in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI).

More notable recent Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pegasystems Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 239% – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NUAN or PEGA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Daily Dividend Report: XAN, ROP, MRVL, RL, PEGA – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 18, 2019.