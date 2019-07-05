1607 Capital Partners Continues to Hold Holding in Mfs Govt Mkts Income Tr (MGF); As Csx (CSX) Stock Value Rose, State Treasurer State Of Michigan Has Trimmed Its Holding by $466,200

State Treasurer State Of Michigan decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 2.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold 6,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 223,331 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.71M, down from 229,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $78.68. About 1.27 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 02/04/2018 – NorthJersey.com: Dumont administrator Thomas Richards on a mission to safeguard CSX rails; 14/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 18/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host mentions quarterly reports from rail company CSX, IBM and Morgan Stanley; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 17/04/2018 – CSX TO ANALYZE LOWERING RATES TO GAIN UTILITY COAL BUSINESS; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q EPS 78C; 29/05/2018 – CSX Recognizes 64 Customers with Chemical Safety Excellence Award; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q OPERATING INCOME $1.04B, EST. $913.8M; 23/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 25/05/2018 – CSX Advances Efforts to Assess Operational Safety

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Mfs Govt Mkts Income Tr (MGF) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc bought 196,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.63 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.29M, up from 3.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mfs Govt Mkts Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.67 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.58. About 40,609 shares traded. MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) has risen 4.85% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.42% the S&P500.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $304.58 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Choate Advsrs stated it has 0.03% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Aviance Capital Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 18,801 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Etrade Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 8,308 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.23% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Utah Retirement Systems holds 0.22% or 146,588 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Ltd invested 0% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Cullen Frost Bankers owns 1,313 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Savings Bank, a Hawaii-based fund reported 20,013 shares. Holderness Invests Co holds 0.2% or 5,561 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma reported 0% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Moreover, Farmers Retail Bank has 0.19% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 4,686 shares. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al holds 0.5% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 161,347 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Ser Inc invested in 0.08% or 2,381 shares. Johnson Counsel holds 0.06% or 34,723 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0.04% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX).

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $12.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 500 shares to 88,617 shares, valued at $103.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 34,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,849 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on July, 16 after the close. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 12.87% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.01 per share. CSX’s profit will be $917.75 million for 17.25 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.76% EPS growth.

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Momentum Investors Will Love CSX (CSX) – Nasdaq” on April 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is CSX (CSX) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference – Nasdaq” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Jax receives $17.6 million to fix San Marco train delays – Jacksonville Business Journal” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is CSX (CSX) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

More notable recent MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: 2 Calamos Funds Cut, MSF Reorganization – Seeking Alpha” on October 22, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: March 29, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on April 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “How Much Allocation To CEFs Is Too Much For An Income Investor? – Seeking Alpha” on November 09, 2015. More interesting news about MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weekly CEF Roundup: CEFs Tank With Market – Seeking Alpha” published on April 09, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: RIV And FTF Rights Offerings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 07, 2018.