1607 Capital Partners Boosted Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm (NXR) Holding By $2.29 Million; Realogy Group Has 1.01 Sentiment

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm (NXR) stake by 67.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 1607 Capital Partners Llc acquired 163,266 shares as Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm (NXR)’s stock rose 4.05%. The 1607 Capital Partners Llc holds 406,547 shares with $5.99 million value, up from 243,281 last quarter. Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm now has $204.42M valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.6. About 17,142 shares traded. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) has risen 3.41% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500.

Realogy Group LLC (H) investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 86 investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 85 cut down and sold stakes in Realogy Group LLC. The investment managers in our database now possess: 37.56 million shares, up from 36.84 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Realogy Group LLC in top ten stock positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 20 Reduced: 65 Increased: 58 New Position: 28.

1607 Capital Partners Llc decreased Ishares Inc (EWG) stake by 586,000 shares to 1.86M valued at $50.14 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alliancebernstein Gbl Hgh In (AWF) stake by 267,808 shares and now owns 551,606 shares. Western Asset Global Cp Defi (GDO) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold NXR shares while 6 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 1.53 million shares or 15.99% more from 1.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Invest Management Lc holds 0.75% or 194,715 shares. The Illinois-based Northern Corp has invested 0% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 0% stake. Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 0% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 1,600 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr holds 0.2% or 37,534 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup reported 0% stake. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) for 220,198 shares. Ancora Advsrs Limited Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) for 12,110 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Llc has 32,956 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) for 500 shares. Raymond James Na reported 11,322 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 1607 Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR). Karpus Mngmt Incorporated reported 22,914 shares. Raymond James Advsr accumulated 19,004 shares.

1922 Investment Co Llc holds 100% of its portfolio in Hyatt Hotels Corporation for 12,014 shares. Long Pond Capital Lp owns 2.49 million shares or 6.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Grs Advisors Llc has 4.11% invested in the company for 96,497 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Baskin Financial Services Inc. has invested 2.55% in the stock. Bamco Inc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 4.56 million shares.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to full and select service hotels, resorts, and residential and other properties. The company has market cap of $8.28 billion. It operates in four divisions: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. It has a 20.84 P/E ratio. The firm operates its properties under the Hyatt, Park Hyatt, Miraval, Grand Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, Andaz, Hyatt Centric, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, Hyatt Residence Club, Hyatt Residences, Hyatt Gold Passport, and Hyatt Resorts brands and trademarks.