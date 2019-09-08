1607 Capital Partners Boosted Its Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm (NXQ) Holding by $1.58 Million; Loews Lowered Stake in Pretium Res (PVG) by $2.60 Million

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm (NXQ) by 18.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc bought 121,802 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 784,055 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.92 million, up from 662,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.86M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.71. About 22,605 shares traded. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) has 0.00% since September 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Loews Corp decreased its stake in Pretium Res Inc (PVG) by 64.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp sold 325,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 47.68% . The institutional investor held 181,271 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, down from 506,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Pretium Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $13.03. About 2.59 million shares traded or 16.07% up from the average. Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) has risen 31.71% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PVG News: 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Rev $89.4M; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 4Q ADJ EPS 7.0C; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 4Q WORKING CAPITAL $40.6M; 05/04/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES PVG.TO , ARCELORMITTAL MT.AS , VALE VALE3.SA , ANGLO AMERICAN PLC AAL.L : RBC REMOVES FROM GLOBAL MINING BEST IDEAS PORTFOLIO; 08/05/2018 – Letko Brosseau & Associates Buys 2.6% of Pretium Re; 10/05/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 3.0C, EST. 5.1C; 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 10/05/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 3.0C; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES INC – REVENUE FOR QTR WAS $107.1 MLN COMPARED TO NIL IN COMPARABLE PERIOD; 11/05/2018 – Pretium Resources Inc.: Annual General Meeting Voting Results

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold PVG shares while 34 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 87.83 million shares or 8.72% less from 96.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley invested in 2.51M shares. The Vermont-based Clean Yield Grp has invested 0.06% in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG). Letko Brosseau & holds 14.56 million shares or 1.24% of its portfolio. Raymond James Assoc owns 79,431 shares. Citadel Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG). Sprott has 1.17M shares. Syntal Partners Llc has 0.06% invested in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG). Century Companies holds 0% of its portfolio in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) for 251,500 shares. Investec Asset Management holds 1.10M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Private Advisor stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG). Intact Investment Mgmt Inc has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG). Swiss Comml Bank has 0% invested in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) for 302,848 shares. Public Sector Pension Board reported 471,277 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.02% or 359,048 shares. Jane Street Gp Lc, New York-based fund reported 270,576 shares.

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 2,000 shares to 13,097 shares, valued at $15.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Analysts await Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 35.71% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.14 per share. PVG’s profit will be $34.62M for 17.14 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Pretium Resources Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 111.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pretium: The Sell-Off Is No Surprise – Seeking Alpha” on January 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pretium Resources reports Brucejack Q3 gold production rose 13% – Seeking Alpha” published on October 09, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Pretium Resources Inc.: Brucejack Approved for Production Increase to 3800 tonnes per day – GlobeNewswire” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pretium Resources: A Matter Of Simple Honesty – Seeking Alpha” published on April 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Things to Watch When Pretium Resources Reports Q1 Earnings – Motley Fool” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

More notable recent Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NXP: Some More Quality Muni Goodness – Seeking Alpha” on September 08, 2017, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NXQ: Better Than Cash? – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2017, Businesswire.com published: “Nuveen Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions – Business Wire” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Q2 2019 Credit Commentary – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why Regional Economics Matter For Municipal Bonds – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (EZU) by 34,100 shares to 1.99M shares, valued at $76.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EWG) by 586,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.86M shares, and cut its stake in Alliancebernstein Gbl Hgh In (AWF).