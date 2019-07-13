1607 Capital Partners Boosted Duff & Phelps Util Bd T (DUC) Position; GSV Capital (GSVC) Sentiment Is 1.75

GSV Capital Corp (GSVC) investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.75, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 28 active investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 16 sold and reduced holdings in GSV Capital Corp. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 5.83 million shares, down from 5.92 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding GSV Capital Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 10 Increased: 12 New Position: 16.

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased Duff & Phelps Util Corp Bd T (DUC) stake by 7.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 1607 Capital Partners Llc acquired 100,422 shares as Duff & Phelps Util Corp Bd T (DUC)’s stock rose 3.13%. The 1607 Capital Partners Llc holds 1.49 million shares with $12.86 million value, up from 1.39 million last quarter. Duff & Phelps Util Corp Bd T now has $241.13M valuation. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.77. About 19,562 shares traded. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) has risen 2.01% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold DUC shares while 5 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 15.02 million shares or 39.88% more from 10.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Karpus Mgmt has 4.47M shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability accumulated 12,900 shares. 271,878 are owned by Bulldog Investors Ltd Liability Corp. Webster Bancorporation N A has 3,034 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Reilly Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,284 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bancshares Of America De has 0% invested in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Dakota Wealth Management owns 58,281 shares. Landscape Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Us State Bank De holds 0% or 1,400 shares in its portfolio. Colorado-based Icon Advisers Inc Company has invested 0.22% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Raymond James Assoc invested in 0% or 10,071 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada stated it has 5,127 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 11,908 were reported by Cambridge Investment Advsrs Inc. Mariner Ltd reported 0% stake. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Com invested in 35,535 shares.

1607 Capital Partners Llc decreased Nuveen Amt (NUW) stake by 159,422 shares to 287,783 valued at $4.60 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Inc (EWQ) stake by 35,300 shares and now owns 1.72 million shares. Ishares Inc (EZU) was reduced too.

GSV Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. The company has market cap of $129.64 million. It makes direct investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. It has a 12.64 P/E ratio. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

Needham Investment Management Llc holds 1.03% of its portfolio in GSV Capital Corp. for 401,759 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj owns 100,000 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. has 0.19% invested in the company for 157,642 shares. The New Jersey-based New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has invested 0.18% in the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, a New Jersey-based fund reported 60,000 shares.

