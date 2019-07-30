16.33% to Target, Wells Fargo Keeps Outperform Rating for Performance Food Group (PFGC) Stock; Logan Capital Management Trimmed Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NXPI) Stake By $3.27 Million

New York: In analysts note revealed on 30 July, Wells Fargo kept their Outperform rating on shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC). They currently have a $50.0000 target price on the company. Wells Fargo’s target would indicate a potential upside of 16.33% from the company’s previous stock close.

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NXPI) stake by 49.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Logan Capital Management Inc analyzed 37,180 shares as Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NXPI)'s stock rose 9.02%. The Logan Capital Management Inc holds 37,735 shares with $3.34M value, down from 74,915 last quarter. Nxp Semiconductors N V Com now has $29.72 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.83% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $104.23. About 4.04M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500.

More notable recent NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "NXP Semiconductors Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:NXPI – GlobeNewswire" on July 30, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: "NXPI Stock Gets a Pre-Earnings Boost on Bull Note – Schaeffers Research" published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Why Dividend Hunters Love NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Yahoo Finance" on July 16, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. NXP Semiconductors had 10 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, February 8, the company rating was downgraded by Mizuho. The rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, June 5 to “Hold”. Morgan Stanley upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $11400 target in Wednesday, June 12 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Thursday, March 14. On Wednesday, May 1 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Neutral”. Evercore upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $12500 target in Monday, July 29 report. PiperJaffray maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report.

Logan Capital Management Inc increased Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:MDLZ) stake by 96,947 shares to 124,445 valued at $6.21 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Broadcom Inc Com stake by 8,143 shares and now owns 140,860 shares. Phillips 66 Com (NYSE:PSX) was raised too.

More notable recent Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Performance Food Group to acquire Reinhart Foodservice for $2B – Seeking Alpha" on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Investors look for sizzle in restaurant sector – Seeking Alpha" published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Performance Food Group: Performing Thanks To Dealmaking – Seeking Alpha" on July 09, 2019.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.53 billion. It operates in three operating divisions: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. It has a 26.88 P/E ratio. The firm offers a range of frozen foods, such as meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as seafood products, shortenings and oils, baked goods, and salad dressings.

The stock increased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $42.98. About 366,621 shares traded. Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) has risen 13.61% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.18% the S&P500.