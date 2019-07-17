$15.81 EPS Expected for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH); SOLVAY ET CIE SA A SHS ORDINARY SHARES (SVYSF) SI Increased By 43.99%

Analysts expect Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) to report $15.81 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $14.53 EPS change or 1,135.16% from last quarter’s $1.28 EPS. T_FFH’s profit would be $450.02 million giving it 9.93 P/E if the $15.81 EPS is correct. After having $15.99 EPS previously, Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited’s analysts see -1.13% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.58% or $3.62 during the last trading session, reaching $627.67. About 1,061 shares traded. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

SOLVAY ET CIE SA A SHS ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) had an increase of 43.99% in short interest. SVYSF’s SI was 176,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 43.99% from 122,300 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 1761 days are for SOLVAY ET CIE SA A SHS ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SVYSF)’s short sellers to cover SVYSF’s short positions. It closed at $100.15 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Solvay SA/NV engages in the chemical businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.57 billion. The firm offers advanced formulations, such as surfactants, amines, polymers, and phosphorous derivatives; specialty mining reagent solutions, phosphine chemistry solutions, and solutions for stabilization of polymers; vanillin for food, flavors, and fragrances industries; and synthetic intermediates used in perfumery, pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and electronics. It has a 10.16 P/E ratio. It also provides advanced materials, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, fluoropolymers, and cross-linked high-performance compounds, as well as specialty polymers; fluor and rare-earth formulations for automotive, semi-conductor, and lighting applications; materials used in emission control catalysis and aluminum brazing, as well as cleaning and polishing materials for electronics; and silica used in fuel efficient and performance tires, toothpastes, foods, industrial products, and rubber articles, as well as supplies aerospace engineered material solutions.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $17.87 billion. It operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other divisions. It has a 42.72 P/E ratio. The firm also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and owns and operates premium dining restaurants and holiday resorts.

Among 2 analysts covering Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Fairfax Financial had 2 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, February 15 by IBC.