$15.81 EPS Expected for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH); Koppers Holdings (KOP) Has 1.07 Sentiment

Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP) investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 60 active investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 56 sold and decreased holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 18.94 million shares, down from 18.99 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Koppers Holdings Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 43 Increased: 39 New Position: 21.

Analysts expect Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) to report $15.81 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $14.53 EPS change or 1,135.16% from last quarter’s $1.28 EPS. T_FFH’s profit would be $450.04M giving it 10.00 P/E if the $15.81 EPS is correct. After having $15.99 EPS previously, Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited’s analysts see -1.13% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.29% or $8.04 during the last trading session, reaching $632.35. About 15,494 shares traded. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) has 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors React To Koppers Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:KOP) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Landsâ€™ End, Inc. (LE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying – Investorplace.com” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Excited About Koppers Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:KOP) 19% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc holds 6.22% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. for 652,500 shares. Southernsun Asset Management Llc owns 1.63 million shares or 3.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Schneider Capital Management Corp has 2.9% invested in the company for 488,951 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Venator Capital Management Ltd. has invested 2.77% in the stock. Ironwood Investment Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 91,011 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.05 million activity.

Analysts await Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. KOP’s profit will be $20.44M for 6.75 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Koppers Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 59.68% EPS growth.

Koppers Holdings Inc. provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $551.71 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Railroad and Utility Products and Services , Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC). It has a 32.87 P/E ratio. The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

The stock decreased 3.88% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $26.72. About 48,782 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) has declined 22.48% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 03/05/2018 – Koppers 1Q Adj EPS $1.18; 07/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – INCREASES 2018 FORECAST TO $1.9 BLN SALES & $240 MLN ADJUSTED EBITDA; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – ON ADJUSTED BASIS ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE ANNUALIZED RUN RATE OF $0.40 TO $0.50 PER SHARE IN 2019; 10/04/2018 Koppers Acquires Cox Industrial To Create Leading Utility Pole And Wood Treatment Producer; 10/04/2018 – Koppers to Buy Cox Industries Division for $200 Million — Deal Digest; 13/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS- AGREEMENT AMENDED TO ADD TERM LOAN COMPONENT IN AMOUNT OF $100 MLN WITH 10% ANNUAL AMORTIZATION AND A MANDATORY PREPAYMENT PROVISION; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – KOPPERS EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $240 Million; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – COX INDUSTRIAL WILL BE RENAMED AS UTILITY AND INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS UNIT OF KOPPERS

More news for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Here’s What We Think About Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited’s (TSE:FFH) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH)? – Yahoo Finance” and published on June 14, 2019 is yet another important article.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $18.00 billion. It operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other divisions. It has a 43.04 P/E ratio. The firm also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and owns and operates premium dining restaurants and holiday resorts.

Among 2 analysts covering Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Fairfax Financial had 2 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. IBC maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 15 report.