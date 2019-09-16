1492 Capital Management Upped World Fuel Svcs (INT) Stake By $444,220; Kemet (KEM) Has 1.17 Sentiment

1492 Capital Management Llc increased World Fuel Svcs Corp (INT) stake by 36.31% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. 1492 Capital Management Llc acquired 12,692 shares as World Fuel Svcs Corp (INT)’s stock rose 28.63%. The 1492 Capital Management Llc holds 47,648 shares with $1.71M value, up from 34,956 last quarter. World Fuel Svcs Corp now has $2.68 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.94% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $41. About 260,778 shares traded. World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) has risen 42.27% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.27% the S&P500. Some Historical INT News: 23/04/2018 – DJ World Fuel Services Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INT); 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 15/05/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 19th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL 1Q REV. $9.18B, EST. $9.12B; 20/04/2018 – World Fuel Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP – QTRLY REV $9181.3 MLN VS $8194.3 MLN; 16/04/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 18th Straight Gain; 12/03/2018 Inflation Misses Across the World Fuel Debate at Central Banks; 19/03/2018 – Gibson Energy Announces Sale of U.S. Energy Services Businesses for $125 Million; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Net $31.2M

Kemet Corp (KEM) investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.33, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 90 investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 77 decreased and sold holdings in Kemet Corp. The investment managers in our database now possess: 44.92 million shares, up from 44.68 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Kemet Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 53 Increased: 54 New Position: 36.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1.

1492 Capital Management Llc decreased Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) stake by 117,795 shares to 151,693 valued at $3.33 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Lumentum Hldgs Inc stake by 13,218 shares and now owns 51,474 shares. Universal Display Co (NASDAQ:OLED) was reduced too.

Nokomis Capital L.L.C. holds 5.87% of its portfolio in KEMET Corporation for 1.59 million shares.

KEMET Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.14 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Solid Capacitors, and Film and Electrolytic. It has a 5.46 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include tantalum, multilayer ceramic, film, electrolytic, paper, and solid aluminum capacitors, as well as EMI filters.

Analysts await KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 20.25% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.79 per share. KEM’s profit will be $36.56M for 7.76 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by KEMET Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.23% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $19.56. About 705,544 shares traded. KEMET Corporation (KEM) has declined 23.35% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KEM News: 19/04/2018 – DJ KEMET Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEM); 21/03/2018 – Kemet and KEC Weren’t Part of the Investigation by the Commission; 16/04/2018 – Kemet Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Kemet Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – KEMET Comments on European Commission Announcement of TOKIN Corp Fine; 22/05/2018 – Kemet Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Kemet at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 23; 19/03/2018 – OBDUCAT AB OBDUb.NGM – THIS PROJECT IS A COLLABORATION BETWEEN MALMÖ UNIVERSITY, KEMET ELECTRONICS AB AND OBDUCAT TECHNOLOGIES AB; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES KEMET’S CFR & SR SEC TERM LOAN TO B1; OUTLOOK; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups KEMET to ‘B+’ On Strong Oper Perf, Lower Leverage