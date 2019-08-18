1492 Capital Management Upped Vonage Hldgs (VG) Stake; Primecap Management Company Boosted Its Pros Holdings (PRO) Position by $21.19 Million; Stock Price Rose

1492 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 216.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc bought 189,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The institutional investor held 277,304 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78M, up from 87,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $13.41. About 1.58 million shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 07/05/2018 – Industry Veteran Reginald Scales Joins Vonage as SVP, Mid-Market Sales; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR, EXCLUDING ADJUSTMENTS, $0.12; 12/03/2018 – Vonage Partners With Leading Workflow Automation Providers, iPaaS Providers and Bot Platforms to Bring Real-time Communications to Business Workflows; 23/04/2018 – Bob Crissman, Vonage Channel Chief, honored with 2018 Circle of Excellence Award; 14/03/2018 – Vonage Granted New Patent in Support of the Nexmo API Platform; 01/05/2018 – Vonage Launches Chatbot Integration for Workplace by Facebook; 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as its Business Communications Partner; 08/03/2018 – Vonage to Present on the Future of Business Cloud Communications at Enterprise Connect 2018

Primecap Management Company increased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc. (PRO) by 17.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company bought 504,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.41% . The institutional investor held 3.32M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.25 million, up from 2.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.91B market cap company. The stock increased 2.91% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $72.42. About 205,336 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58; 30/04/2018 – PROS Scientists to Present Revenue Management Research at POMS 2018 Conference; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $34; 13/04/2018 – PROS Holdings: Exclusive: Houston’s Tech Innovation District Slated for Former Sears Building in Midtown April 13, 2018; 18/04/2018 – PROS Thought Leaders Selected to Deliver Presentations at Professional Pricing Society Spring Conference; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE $188.0 MLN TO $191.0 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions; 10/04/2018 – CLEARLAKE CAPITAL BUYS WHEEL PROS, TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 10/04/2018 – Pros Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 45% to 26 Days

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold VG shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 193.50 million shares or 1.06% less from 195.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 486,265 are owned by Public Sector Pension Invest Board. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 149,835 shares. Selz Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 0.68% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.01% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Piedmont Inc invested in 55,629 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Comm The invested in 143,651 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 593,791 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 1.71M shares. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0.01% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 46,268 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Corp has 206,987 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 1.70 million shares. 2.56M are owned by Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation. Meeder Asset Management has 0% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 5,139 shares.

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45M and $118.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 15,338 shares to 74,348 shares, valued at $8.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lovesac Company by 14,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,003 shares, and cut its stake in Franklin Finl Network Inc.

More notable recent Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Vonage +11.4% as Q1 income tops high estimates – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Twilio: Buy The Post-Earnings Weakness – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vonage -5.7% after Q4 growth falls short – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “National Transportation and Logistics Company Fleetmaster Express Chooses Vonage to Provide Unified Communications and Collaboration Solution – PRNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Vonage Holdings Stock Jumped Tuesday – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86B and $135.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 133,864 shares to 1.99M shares, valued at $86.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 14,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15.25 million shares, and cut its stake in Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A).

More notable recent PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “What The Option Market Is Saying About General Electric Following Fraud Allegations – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For August 16, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “What Caused The Opening Gap In Oasis Petroleum? – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Campbell Soup – Divestments Completed, Focus On The Operations – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does Investing In PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold PRO shares while 40 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 4.72% more from 34.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 120,211 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Comerica Retail Bank holds 0.02% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) or 57,786 shares. Sei Investments Company reported 14,638 shares. Bancorp Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 248,211 shares. Granahan Incorporated Ma owns 196,987 shares. Huntington Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 671 shares. Kennedy Cap Management Inc stated it has 0.43% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Com owns 7,913 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Research Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Menta Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 9,443 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Retail Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Tower Rech Cap Ltd (Trc) reported 0.01% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com holds 5,239 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can invested 0% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). 47,536 were accumulated by California Pub Employees Retirement System.