1492 Capital Management Upped Vonage Hldgs (VG) Position by $1.90 Million; Macy’s (M) Market Valuation Declined While General American Investors Company Lifted Position by $1.80 Million

1492 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 216.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc bought 189,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 277,304 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78M, up from 87,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.99. About 3.15 million shares traded or 2.72% up from the average. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has risen 2.68% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR, EXCLUDING ADJUSTMENTS, $0.12; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE GETS NEW PATENT IN SUPPORT OF NEXMO API PLATFORM; 19/04/2018 – Vonage Launches New Integration Suite, Introduces SugarCRM Integration; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR $0.10; 08/05/2018 – Vonage Holdings 1Q Rev $253.6M; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 7.0C; 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and Enterprise Segments; 08/05/2018 – Vonage Holdings 1Q EPS 10c; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – RECEIVED A SECOND PATENT FROM UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE FOR INNOVATIONS TO ITS ADAPTIVE ROUTING TECHNOLOGY; 04/04/2018 – VONAGE: SAGI DUDAI WAS SVP OF SOFTWARE ENGINEERING

General American Investors Company Inc increased its stake in Macy’s Inc. (M) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 375,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.01 million, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Macy’s Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $21.91. About 7.46 million shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 26.76% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.19% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 16/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer says Macy’s CEO Jeffrey Gennette “has a feel” and “has an eye” for department stores; 29/05/2018 – Adweek: Macy’s Picks Spark Foundry and Digitas as Its New Media Agencies of Record; 18/03/2018 – Macy’s mobile app is being upgraded to include an augmented reality element â€” the ability to move furniture around one’s own home; 16/05/2018 – Consumer Cos Up After Macy’s Report — Consumer Roundup; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of CGCMT 2014-GC23; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – TOTAL SALES ARE EXPECTED TO RANGE FROM A 1 PERCENT DECLINE TO A .5 PERCENT INCREASE IN FISCAL 2018; 14/05/2018 – Billboard: Macy Gray Announces New Album ‘Ruby’ & Upcoming Tour Dates; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – HAS COME TO A MUTUAL AGREEMENT TO END JOINT VENTURE WITH FUNG RETAILING LIMITE; 16/05/2018 – MACY”S 1Q EPS 45C; 18/03/2018 – Macy’s is rolling out mobile checkout to all of its department stores

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold VG shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 193.50 million shares or 1.06% less from 195.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heartland Advisors reported 0.37% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested in 0% or 100 shares. The New York-based Act Ii Mngmt LP has invested 4.2% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). First Tru Advisors Lp has invested 0.18% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Ameriprise Financial Inc has 0.02% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 3.69 million shares. Numerixs Invest Technology reported 41,834 shares. Prudential Financial has invested 0.01% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). The California-based Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Rech Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Huntington Comml Bank owns 570 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 456,860 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc owns 3.44M shares. Financial Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). 140,047 are held by State Teachers Retirement System. Bluemountain Lc, New York-based fund reported 62 shares. Product Prtn Limited Co has 533,178 shares.

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45 million and $118.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 17,521 shares to 63,630 shares, valued at $3.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lovesac Company by 14,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,003 shares, and cut its stake in Shopify Inc.

