1492 Capital Management Trimmed Position in Biotelemetry (BEAT) by $1.09 Million; As T Mobile Us (TMUS) Market Value Rose, Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Lifted Stake

1492 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (BEAT) by 21.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc sold 17,521 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.52% . The institutional investor held 63,630 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.99 million, down from 81,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biotelemetry Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.46B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $42.97. About 656,766 shares traded or 57.90% up from the average. BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has declined 9.10% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BEAT News: 19/04/2018 – DJ BioTelemetry Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BEAT); 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q EPS 17c; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies LLC Exits Position in BioTelemetry; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 26/04/2018 – BIOTELEMETRY INC BEAT.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $44; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q Rev $94.5M; 24/04/2018 – BioTelemetry Short-Interest Ratio Rises 34% to 12 Days; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in BioTelemetry; 10/04/2018 BioTelemetry Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought 20,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 693,478 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.92 million, up from 673,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $76.19. About 4.05M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 28/04/2018 – T-Mobile Is Said to Move Toward Sprint Merger at $24 Billion (5); 15/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: HOPING TO WORK WITH DISH ONCE SPRINT DEAL CLOSES; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile’s John Legere might be the key to a successful Sprint merger: @JimCramer; 27/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: T-Mobile, Sprint finalising merger terms; 29/04/2018 – Moody’s: Debt at Sprint as Well as Lease Payments Supporting Spectrum Notes Are Expected to Receive Downstream Unsecured Guarantees From T-Mobile; 08/05/2018 – T-MOBILE ACQUISITION OF SPRINT NEEDS CLEARANCE AT FCC, JUSTICE; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile 1.07% Branded Postpaid Phone Churn in 1Q; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 09/05/2018 – ALTICE USA SAYS HAS BEGUN LAYING DOWN ITS FIBER-TO-THE-HOME NETWORK, WILL PROBABLY LAUNCH COMMERCIAL PRODUCT IN THIRD QUARTER – CONF CALL; 14/03/2018 – T-MOBILE & NBC’S KXAS-TV ACCELERATE 600 MHZ REPACK

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45M and $118.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr by 88,133 shares to 112,753 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold BEAT shares while 94 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 29.50 million shares or 0.70% less from 29.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 10,806 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Element Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 10,703 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ameriprise accumulated 0.01% or 208,632 shares. Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Bessemer Gru reported 0% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership owns 20,029 shares. Driehaus Capital Management Limited Liability Company invested in 29,184 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership has 443,935 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Telemus Capital Limited Liability stated it has 10,157 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 1832 Asset Limited Partnership holds 800 shares. Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0.01% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 5,750 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Financial Bank And has invested 0.01% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Perceptive Advisors Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT).

