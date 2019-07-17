1492 Capital Management Stake In Parsley Energy (PE) Was Upped; As Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Keywise Capital Management LTD Trimmed Its Stake by $940,000

1492 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 417.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc bought 106,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 131,759 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, up from 25,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $16.85. About 5.38 million shares traded or 12.85% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 34.06% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 24C; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.8 BLN TO $2.3 BLN, AMONG OTHER THINGS

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 23,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 453,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.59M, down from 477,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $41.77. About 6.48 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 23/05/2018 – TSMC starts producing A12 processors for next iPhone series, sources say; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES +20.8 PCT ON YEAR; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING on March 20 for “Source and drain process for FinFET”; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.06 BLN; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing on March 27 for “Source/drain regions for high electron; 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”; 07/03/2018 – Taiwan Semi Accused Of Anti-trust Practices By U.S. Rival: Report — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – US envoy meets TSMC boss amid concerns over Chinese IP theft; 19/04/2018 – Semiconductor companies declined after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) issued weak guidance; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$650 MLN

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity.

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45 million and $118.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc (NYSE:AMC) by 21,481 shares to 216,892 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biodelivery Sciences Intl In (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 82,427 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 799,361 shares, and cut its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 338,508 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Natixis Advisors LP accumulated 19,906 shares. Bancorp Of America Corp De holds 1.02 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Denali Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Barclays Public Ltd Com stated it has 609,141 shares. 54,997 were accumulated by Hite Hedge Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation. Waddell And Reed Incorporated invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Nokomis Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.95% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). 23,427 were reported by Gluskin Sheff & Inc. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 43,667 shares. Keybank National Association Oh reported 595,222 shares stake. Discovery Management Lc Ct stated it has 1.65 million shares. Art Limited Liability reported 52,800 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE).