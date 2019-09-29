1492 Capital Management Raised Position in Parsley Energy (PE) by $370,253; As Chevron (CVX) Share Price Rose, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Has Lowered Its Stake

1492 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 14.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc bought 19,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 151,246 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.88 million, up from 131,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $17.02. About 5.54 million shares traded or 18.59% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 22/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY NOT CHANGING 2018 GUIDANCE AFTER FIRST QUARTER: CFO; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Net $105.5M; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q EPS 32c; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY CEO: SPIN-OFF OF MINERAL UNIT `SOMETHING TO LOOK INTO’; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.8 BLN TO $2.3 BLN, AMONG OTHER THINGS

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc sold 101,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 7.83M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $974.02 million, down from 7.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $118.6. About 5.65 million shares traded or 2.14% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- CONDITIONS OF AGREEMENT WILL APPLY FOR 5 YEARS; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – APPROVED MERGER INVOLVING CHINA’S LARGEST PETROLEUM REFINERY OWNER, HONG KONG BASED SINOPEC CORP AND CHEVRON SOUTH AFRICA; 05/03/2018 – Sharenet: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 25/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR COURT AWARDS CHEVRON $38M VS ECUADORIAN CONSPIRATORS; 22/03/2018 – BP, CHEVRON, SHELL AMONG COS QUALIFIED TO BID IN MEXICO AUCTION; 05/04/2018 – Kemira signs multiyear polymer supply agreement with Chevron; 07/03/2018 – Australia’s Woodside drops Grassy Point LNG plan in Canada; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON EVP OF UPSTREAM JAY JOHNSON SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Would Expect to be in Position to Resume Shr Repurchase Program as Surplus Cash Generate; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS OPERATIONS CONTINUE IN VENEZUELA

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $112.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 32,732 shares to 316,550 shares, valued at $92.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Terreno Realty Corp (NYSE:TRNO) by 33,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,022 shares, and has risen its stake in National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Chevron Corporation (CVX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Big Oil CEOs promote carbon capture efforts – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron’s (CVX) Management on Barclays 2019 CEO Energy-Power Conference – Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “10 Unbelievable Oil and Gas Movers After Saudi Drone Attack – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron Will Not Remain Flat For Another 7 Years – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kornitzer Management Inc Ks stated it has 0.97% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.08% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Bridgewater Assocs Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Btc Capital Management Inc has 1.5% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 74,336 shares. Umb State Bank N A Mo owns 261,748 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Plancorp Ltd Liability Co has 0.51% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Blue Chip Prtn Inc invested in 82,099 shares or 2.29% of the stock. Hartline Inv Corp invested in 0.38% or 12,775 shares. Sun Life Fincl Inc holds 0.19% or 5,982 shares in its portfolio. Nuwave Management Limited owns 1.28% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 9,776 shares. 1.05 million were reported by Putnam Invests Limited Co. Country Club Tru Na has 82,722 shares for 1.18% of their portfolio. Woodley Farra Manion Mngmt invested 2.67% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). First Midwest Retail Bank Trust Division accumulated 61,629 shares. First Allied Advisory has 84,821 shares.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59B for 15.69 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.40, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 78 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 243.69 million shares or 1.59% less from 247.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advsr Asset Management accumulated 28,742 shares. Channing Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 517,215 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Cumberland Prtn Ltd, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 10,000 shares. 67,393 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Castleark Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Art Lc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). River Mercantile Asset Management Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1,500 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt has invested 0.24% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Luminus Management Ltd Liability invested in 4.48M shares. Moreover, Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 5.07 million shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 19.37M shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Swiss Fincl Bank invested in 913,400 shares. Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 42,396 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares holds 55,185 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.