1492 Capital Management Raised Its Parsley Energy (PE) Holding; Green Plains (GPRE) Shorts Decreased By 6.32%

Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) had a decrease of 6.32% in short interest. GPRE’s SI was 5.47M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 6.32% from 5.84M shares previously. With 1.00 million avg volume, 6 days are for Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE)’s short sellers to cover GPRE’s short positions. The SI to Green Plains Inc’s float is 15.88%. The stock increased 2.45% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $10.45. About 358,966 shares traded. Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has declined 18.87% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRE News: 07/05/2018 – Green Plains 1Q Rev $1.05B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Green Plains Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPRE); 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS SEES HIGHER LIKELIHOOD OF HIGHER ETHANOL FORMULA; 09/05/2018 – Green Plains Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Green Plains Partners Increases Quarterly Distribution; 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS CEO BECKER SAYS CALLS GIVE `LEVEL OF CONFIDENCE’; 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS SAYS IT’S RECEIVING `INBOUND CALLS’ FOR ASSETS; 18/05/2018 – Green Plains Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Green Plains Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS 1Q LOSS/SHR 60C, EST. LOSS/SHR 39C

1492 Capital Management Llc increased Parsley Energy Inc (PE) stake by 417.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 1492 Capital Management Llc acquired 106,291 shares as Parsley Energy Inc (PE)’s stock rose 14.43%. The 1492 Capital Management Llc holds 131,759 shares with $2.54 million value, up from 25,468 last quarter. Parsley Energy Inc now has $5.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.11. About 2.90 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 34.06% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N CEO SAYS NOT SEEING MAJOR OILFIELD SERVICE COST INCREASES THUS FAR IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 24C; 22/03/2018 – Parsley Energy at Group Meeting Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co

Green Plains Inc. produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $399.05 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Food Ingredients; and Partnership. It currently has negative earnings. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Among 10 analysts covering Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Parsley Energy had 16 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of PE in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Williams Capital Group. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, February 22. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $23 target in Monday, April 22 report. Stephens upgraded the shares of PE in report on Tuesday, January 29 to “Overweight” rating. Jefferies maintained Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $26 target. Citigroup maintained Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy” on Monday, March 11.

