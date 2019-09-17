1492 Capital Management Position In Parsley Energy (PE) Was Raised; Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose While Ally Financial Lowered Its Stake by $15.96 Million

1492 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 14.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc bought 19,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 151,246 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.88 million, up from 131,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $19.42. About 1.51M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N – TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 29/03/2018 – Revisiting Parsley Energy’s Takeover Odds in Permian ‘Dogfight’; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Rev $392.7M; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N CEO SAYS NOT SEEING MAJOR OILFIELD SERVICE COST INCREASES THUS FAR IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE BRYAN SHEFFIELD SAYS NO PLANS TO ADD MORE DRILLING RIGS, FRACK CREWS IF OIL PRICES CLc1 RISE FURTHER; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO; 22/03/2018 – Parsley Energy at Group Meeting Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS 85% OF ITS OIL LEAVING PERMIAN BY PIPE

Ally Financial Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ally Financial Inc sold 120,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.36 million, down from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ally Financial Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $136.86. About 6.24M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Microsoft is launching an adjustable Xbox controller for disabled gamers; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft is narrowing Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly dividend; 29/05/2018 – 10Fold Wins the Business Intelligence Group’s 2018 Best Places to Work Award; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Revenue $9.01B; 30/04/2018 – Partnership with Microsoft will bring computer science to four El Paso schools; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster lnvoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET & MICROSOFT REINFORCE LONG-TERM COOPERATION ON CLOUD; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45 million and $106.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plantronics Inc New (NYSE:PLT) by 29,913 shares to 29,253 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 5,842 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,506 shares, and cut its stake in Qad Inc (NASDAQ:QADA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.40, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 78 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 243.69 million shares or 1.59% less from 247.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 137,067 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 182,425 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited reported 98,917 shares stake. Fil invested in 136 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc owns 1.63M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Carroll Fincl has invested 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Cornerstone Advsrs Inc invested in 0% or 388 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The reported 256,699 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Swiss National Bank & Trust invested 0.02% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Meeder Asset holds 0% or 1,415 shares. Proxima Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 3.82% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 150,000 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 872,939 shares. First Tru LP invested in 0.01% or 321,864 shares. Cushing Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.18% or 240,733 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Ally Financial Inc, which manages about $581.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 600 shares to 2,800 shares, valued at $5.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR) by 182,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 310,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1.