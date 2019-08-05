1492 Capital Management Position in Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Lowered as Stock Price Declined; Shelton Capital Management Raised Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $403.89 Million; Market Value Rose

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 639.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 76,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 88,727 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $467.11 million, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $879.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.60% or $9.38 during the last trading session, reaching $194.64. About 22.70 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – APPLE INC – APPLE PUBLISHES CONFLICT MINERALS REPORT FOR REPORTING PERIOD JAN. 1, 2017 TO DEC. 31, 2017; 21/04/2018 – DJ Apple Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAPL); 29/05/2018 – CNET: Rumors are brewing of a triple-camera Apple iPhone design; 03/04/2018 – Watchmakers Show Off Survival Tools for an Apple Age at Baselworld; 01/05/2018 – Cramer reflects on Apple earnings after speaking with CEO Tim Cook; 12/03/2018 – Apple purchased a service named Texture on Monday; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-Sony’s push into entertainment aims for stability, not splashiness; 19/03/2018 – Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out of Doritos, Cheetos and other Frito-Lay products â€” and snack fans can blame PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi for their less crunchy lunches; 24/05/2018 – Apple: Don’t Sleep on the App Store — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – Japan Display posts record annual net loss

1492 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) by 9.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc sold 20,819 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.77% . The institutional investor held 198,972 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63 million, down from 219,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boingo Wireless Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $584.56 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.29. About 279,970 shares traded. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has declined 32.80% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $227 MLN TO $234 MLN; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.36 TO $0.48; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O – REITERATING GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Rev $54M-$58M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comgest Glob Investors Sas owns 47,600 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 80,573 shares for 1.8% of their portfolio. Advsrs Ok accumulated 78,630 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 20,558 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Rdl reported 21,956 shares or 2.87% of all its holdings. West Oak Limited Liability reported 14,604 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 626,158 shares. Rockshelter Capital Ltd Liability Co owns 44,915 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 375,966 shares. Beach Inv Mngmt Limited Liability has 1.4% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4,091 shares. Malaga Cove Capital Limited Co has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gardner Lewis Asset Ltd Partnership owns 25,961 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Willis Invest Counsel invested in 122,600 shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 0.34% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Geode Ltd Co stated it has 61.06 million shares.

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01B and $25.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRC) by 4,062 shares to 481 shares, valued at $4.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 5,701 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 382 shares, and cut its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.84 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Hovenier Peter sold $366,450.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.8 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold WIFI shares while 38 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 57.16 million shares or 44.82% more from 39.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1492 Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 198,972 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al reported 42,076 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt, a New Jersey-based fund reported 55,028 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Limited Liability Co has 12,659 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 12,627 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nordea Invest Management stated it has 171,658 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Falcon Point Capital has invested 2.18% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) for 8,329 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has 0.02% invested in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) for 1.96 million shares. Barclays Public Limited reported 361,631 shares stake. Suntrust Banks owns 8,686 shares for 0% of their portfolio. White Pine Ltd Company holds 1.05% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) for 122,360 shares. Federated Invsts Pa owns 397 shares. Sei Com reported 17,344 shares stake.

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45M and $118.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) by 189,595 shares to 277,304 shares, valued at $2.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

