1492 Capital Management Position in Amc Entmt Hldgs (AMC) Cut by $300,734; Bp Plc Upped Its Stake in Oracle (ORCL) by $1.17 Million

1492 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc (AMC) by 9.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc sold 21,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 216,892 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, down from 238,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $982.36M market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.46. About 1.83M shares traded. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has declined 10.71% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AMC News: 06/03/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc; 12/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 13, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against AMC; 01/05/2018 – Purch Partners with AMC on New James Cameron Series; 19/03/2018 – AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC. BOARD ELECTS WANDA FILM GROUP PRESIDENT JOHN ZENG AS AMC BOARD OF DIRECTORS CHAIRMAN REFLECTING WANDA’S CONTINUED COMMITMENT TO AMC; 19/04/2018 – China Orient AMC plans $16 bln investment in soured debt in 2018; 05/04/2018 – MoviePass works at all AMC theaters again after some were removed in January – and subscribers are thrilled; 19/03/2018 – HDFC AMC COMMENTS ON SHARE PLACEMENT PLAN VIA DRHP FILED MAR.14; 24/04/2018 – IMAX& AMC SIGN BINDING LOI FOR IMAX® WITH LASER EXPERIENCE; 24/05/2018 – AMC Theatres CEO says company is “roaring hot,” with more cinemas and blockbuster hits to come; 04/04/2018 – First cinema in Saudi Arabia to open on April 18

Bp Plc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The hedge fund held 276,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.82M, up from 254,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $59.81. About 10.59M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/04/2018 – Customer Experience Professionals Embrace Innovation with Oracle; 28/03/2018 – MioTech Cofounders Named in Forbes 30 under 30 Asia List 2018; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on healthcare, dividends, Geico; 06/04/2018 – Oracle: Takes Violations of Its Intellectual Property Rights Very Seriously; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Oracle’s Aconex Surpasses $200 Billion in Transportation Project Value Managed on Its Platform; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q NET INCOME 2.36B RUPEES, EST. 2.55B; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 06/03/2018 – RIMINI STREET TO SEEK $50M REFUND FROM ORACLE, CONSIDER APPEAL; 08/03/2018 – Buying Oracle, Cypress, Walmart, Shake Shack — Barrons.com

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45 million and $118.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) by 189,595 shares to 277,304 shares, valued at $2.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold AMC shares while 51 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 46.46 million shares or 0.70% less from 46.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust reported 645,098 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited reported 870 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 18,120 shares. 11,251 are owned by Hollencrest Capital Mngmt. Stifel Financial Corp holds 11,339 shares. Moreover, Mackenzie Corporation has 0.01% invested in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) for 149,905 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp reported 104,763 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kornitzer Mngmt Ks holds 0.02% or 64,850 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.04% or 1.32 million shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning reported 43,391 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% stake. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 77,649 shares. 359,770 are held by Maverick Ltd. Park Circle has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC).

Analysts await AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.24 EPS, up 41.18% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.17 per share. AMC’s profit will be $24.92M for 9.85 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.21 actual EPS reported by AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -119.83% EPS growth.

Bp Plc, which manages about $2.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 33,000 shares to 27,000 shares, valued at $3.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 16,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,000 shares, and cut its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG).