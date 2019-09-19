1492 Capital Management Lowered Plantronics New (PLT) Holding by $1.11 Million; As Ingersoll (IR) Market Value Rose, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Has Trimmed Stake

1492 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Plantronics Inc New (PLT) by 50.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc sold 29,913 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.88% . The institutional investor held 29,253 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08 million, down from 59,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Plantronics Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $35.61. About 320,420 shares traded. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 44.18% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS – REAFFIRMING ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED IN ITS THIRD FISCAL QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS PRESS RELEASE DATED JANUARY 30, 2018; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJ EPS IMMEDIATELY; 28/03/2018 – Headsets maker Plantronics said it would buy Polycom in a deal valued at $2 billion; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S: POLYCOM’S ACQUISITION BY PLANTRONICS CREDIT POSITIVE; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics 4Q Rev $216.1M; 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 66C TO 78C; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics Expects Polycom Deal to Be Immediately Accretive to Non-GAAP EPS; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics to Buy Polycom in $2 Billion Deal to Add Services; 30/03/2018 – Plantronics (PLT) Plantronics to Acquire Polycom Conference (Transcript); 11/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS’S OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue decreased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 16.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue sold 8,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 44,464 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.63 million, down from 52,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $123.93. About 756,533 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Sees Exceeding High End of Ranges for 2018 Revenue, EPS; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND ENTERS $1B SR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 04/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Net $120.4M; 12/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy; 30/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Employees Worldwide Put Sustainability in Action with Earth Day Network’s Canopy Project; 31/05/2018 – Eurotunnel: World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool and Reduces Environmental Impact; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY BOOKINGS GROWTH UP 14 PERCENT; ORGANIC BOOKINGS UP 9 PERCENT; 02/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22

Analysts await Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 82.76% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.58 per share. PLT’s profit will be $41.94M for 8.40 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Plantronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold PLT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 31.51 million shares or 2.62% more from 30.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Epoch Prtnrs owns 1.20 million shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Management reported 82,066 shares stake. First Manhattan Commerce has 0% invested in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) for 8 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 123,175 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wedge L Lp Nc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). 1492 Cap Llc stated it has 1.01% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Lapides Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 161,100 shares for 2.75% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cubic Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.27% invested in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) for 23,944 shares. Atria Investments Limited holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) for 17,093 shares. Aperio Group invested 0% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 202,468 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Liability Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 6,205 shares. First Personal Service reported 0% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Skyline Asset Mngmt LP holds 169,100 shares or 1.14% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) for 73,699 shares.

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45M and $106.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in World Fuel Svcs Corp (NYSE:INT) by 12,692 shares to 47,648 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) by 194,923 shares in the quarter, for a total of 472,227 shares, and has risen its stake in Optimizerx Corp.

Analysts await Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.92 EPS, up 9.71% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.75 per share. IR’s profit will be $463.83M for 16.14 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.09 actual EPS reported by Ingersoll-Rand Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.13% negative EPS growth.

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, which manages about $5.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 22,154 shares to 243,184 shares, valued at $4.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 46,738 shares in the quarter, for a total of 337,938 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

