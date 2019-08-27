1492 Capital Management Lowered Its Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Holding; Weber Alan W Increased Its Shiloh Industries (SHLO) Holding

1492 Capital Management Llc decreased Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) stake by 9.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 1492 Capital Management Llc sold 20,819 shares as Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI)’s stock declined 33.77%. The 1492 Capital Management Llc holds 198,972 shares with $4.63M value, down from 219,791 last quarter. Boingo Wireless Inc now has $518.30 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $11.75. About 219,535 shares traded. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has declined 32.80% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Rev $54M-$58M; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Rev $227M-$234M; 29/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $227 MLN TO $234 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Announces Participation at Upcoming May Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.45, REV VIEW $231.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 DJ Boingo Wireless Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WIFI); 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 36c-Loss 48c; 16/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys 4.5% Position in Boingo Wireless

Weber Alan W increased Shiloh Industries Inc (SHLO) stake by 35.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Weber Alan W acquired 272,824 shares as Shiloh Industries Inc (SHLO)’s stock declined 12.50%. The Weber Alan W holds 1.03M shares with $5.68 billion value, up from 759,696 last quarter. Shiloh Industries Inc now has $104.31M valuation. The stock increased 3.78% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $4.39. About 1,148 shares traded. Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) has declined 39.13% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.13% the S&P500. Some Historical SHLO News: 07/03/2018 – SHILOH INDUSTRIES, INC.: SHILOH INDUSTRIES EXPANDS POSITION IN; 07/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries Expands Position in Global Magnesium Cross Car Beam Products With Completion of Recent Acquisition; 08/05/2018 – Towle Buys New 5.3% Position in Shiloh Industries; 06/03/2018 Shiloh Industries Hosts Conference Call to Present First-Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 07/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries Completes Acquisition of Brabant Alucast Italy, Brabant Alucast Netherlands; 08/03/2018 – SHILOH INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET INCOME 21 CENTS PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Shiloh Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHLO); 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie; 08/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries 1Q EPS 21c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold SHLO shares while 18 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 10.36 million shares or 0.01% less from 10.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has 0.01% invested in Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO). State Street Corp invested in 0% or 192,408 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO). California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 23,994 shares. Legal And General Group Public Limited Company holds 0% or 2,704 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 56,097 shares in its portfolio. Tower Research Lc (Trc) reported 20,278 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Llp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO). Wells Fargo & Com Mn reported 0% in Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Company holds 10,856 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Us-based Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO). 128,908 were accumulated by Wedge Cap Management L Lp Nc. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 28,153 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO). Ameritas Invest Prns Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $3.13 million activity. Oak Tree Holdings LLC sold 604,400 shares worth $3.13M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.8 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold WIFI shares while 38 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 57.16 million shares or 44.82% more from 39.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan has invested 0% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Etrade Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 17,433 shares. Awm Commerce reported 0.97% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Strs Ohio reported 35,200 shares. Rice Hall James Associates Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.1% invested in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) for 1.47M shares. Envestnet Asset has 0% invested in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Geode Cap Lc stated it has 525,379 shares. Brown Advisory holds 25,578 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 69,143 were accumulated by Invesco Ltd. First Republic Invest Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Legal And General Group Pcl reported 8,329 shares. Swiss Natl Bank owns 77,450 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI).

Among 3 analysts covering Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Boingo Wireless Inc has $39 highest and $28 lowest target. $32’s average target is 172.34% above currents $11.75 stock price. Boingo Wireless Inc had 4 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 28. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Craig Hallum. The stock of Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Oppenheimer.