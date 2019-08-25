1492 Capital Management Lifted Vonage Hldgs (VG) Stake by $1.90 Million; Market Value Rose; American Express Co (AXP) Stock Value Rose While Braun Stacey Associates Has Raised Stake by $2.26 Million

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 16.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 20,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 146,204 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.98M, up from 125,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $117.76. About 4.80 million shares traded or 51.61% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA REACHES PACT WITH AIMIA-AIR CANADA; 13/03/2018 – American Express Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates; 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX EXPECTS TO CONTINUE GROWING ONLINE SAVINGS UNIT; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino Has Served as Global Head of Operational Risk and Oversight since May 2016; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Starting to Pay Off; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Provide 2 Years of Complimentary Credit Monitoring to Those Affected; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: American Express Co $Bmark 3Y +80, 3Y FRN L equiv; 15/05/2018 – American Express April Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table)

1492 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 216.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc bought 189,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The institutional investor held 277,304 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78 million, up from 87,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $13.01. About 1.73 million shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 12/03/2018 – Vonage Partners With Leading Workflow Automation Providers, iPaaS Providers and Bot Platforms to Bring Real-time Communications to Business Workflows; 17/04/2018 – Vonage Announces Vee a Virtual Assistant Chatbot; 04/04/2018 – VONAGE NAMES SAGI DUDAI CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – Vonage Holdings 1Q Rev $253.6M; 23/04/2018 – Bob Crissman, Vonage Channel Chief, honored with 2018 Circle of Excellence Award; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as Its Business Commun Partner; 14/03/2018 – Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform, Releases New Enterprise Plan; 19/04/2018 – Vonage Launches New Integration Suite, Introduces SugarCRM Integration; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 7.0C

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55B and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 10,432 shares to 140,613 shares, valued at $17.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 30,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,527 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 325,580 shares. 58,698 are owned by First Quadrant LP Ca. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 354,236 shares. Bollard Grp Ltd Llc has 166 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Fin Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 785,239 shares. Haverford holds 26,880 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cape Ann State Bank invested in 2,100 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt reported 5,070 shares. Canandaigua Bancorp & Tru, New York-based fund reported 15,401 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 190,155 shares. City Hldgs Com holds 1,586 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 40,430 shares. Howe And Rusling holds 0% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 89 shares. Proshare Limited Company reported 352,022 shares stake. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd holds 19,525 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45 million and $118.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 15,338 shares to 74,348 shares, valued at $8.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 20,297 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193,063 shares, and cut its stake in Shopify Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold VG shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 193.50 million shares or 1.06% less from 195.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Management owns 27,790 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 406,969 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested in 0% or 151,876 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.01% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Hartford Financial Mgmt Inc has 225 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). 1492 Cap Management Limited Liability Com owns 277,304 shares or 2.36% of their US portfolio. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited holds 0.43% or 1.81M shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited invested in 16,268 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kbc Gru Nv has 0% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 49,092 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0% or 216,900 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). 211,485 were reported by First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca. Adi Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 64,000 shares or 3.08% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Mgmt owns 19,554 shares.

