1492 Capital Management Lifted Position in Sm Energy Co (SM) by $749,819 as Stock Value Declined; As Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Shares Rose, Barclays Plc Has Cut Stake

1492 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sm Energy Co (SM) by 139.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc bought 44,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,708 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, up from 31,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sm Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04B market cap company. The stock increased 4.27% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $9.28. About 1.58M shares traded. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 37.86% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 29/03/2018 – SM Energy Approves Semi-Annual Cash Div of 5c/Share; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 10.1 MMBOE; 17/04/2018 – SM Energy Announces 1Q Preview, Permian Outperformance, and Realized Pricing Above Expectations; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Sales Include Remaining Assets in Williston Basin Located in Divide County, North Dakota; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY: PACTS TO SELL ADDED NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292M CORING; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – IN QTR, COSTS INCURRED $372 MLN AND TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND $367 MLN, SLIGHTLY AHEAD OF GUIDANCE; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – PRODUCTION ASSOCIATED WITH POWDER RIVER BASIN ASSET SALE IS REMOVED FROM NET PRODUCTION AS OF APRIL 1, 2018; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY SAYS 1Q TOTAL PRODUCTION EXCEEDS HIGH END OF GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY CO QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $769.6 MLN VS $372.7 MLN; 29/03/2018 – SM Energy Declares Semi-annual Cash Dividend

Barclays Plc decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 12.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc sold 9,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,310 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.10M, down from 75,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $807.35. About 236,241 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 66.07% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 30/03/2018 – Chipotle Performance Was Below Targets for Annual Cash Incentive Program; Company Performance Factor Was 47% of Targe; 05/04/2018 – Bill Ackman’s hedge fund empire crumbles in less than 3 years from public wrong-way bets on Herbalife, Chipotle; 09/04/2018 – Chipotle Sets New Goal To Drive Environmental Sustainability; 23/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS MOVE TO AFFECT EMPLOYEES IN DENVER AND NY IN 4Q; 26/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $360 FROM $340; 15/05/2018 – Slate Path Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Chipotle; 14/03/2018 – CMG Pharmaceutical Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SEES HIGHER MARKETING SPENDING IN 2Q; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL SAYS AGREEMENT FURTHER PROVIDES THAT CRUMPACKER RELEASES ANY LEGAL CLAIMS AGAINST CHIPOTLE; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 2.2%

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45M and $118.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc (NYSE:AMC) by 21,481 shares to 216,892 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) by 26,478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 269,488 shares, and cut its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold SM shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.99 million shares or 10.59% less from 114.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Management invested 0.06% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). 206,103 were accumulated by Amer. Matarin Cap Mgmt Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 2,039 shares. Vanguard Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Moreover, Arrowstreet Cap Lp has 0.01% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 252,567 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated has invested 0% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). 30,671 were reported by Ameritas Prns. Swiss Bancorporation reported 194,150 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 84,000 shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.07% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Bancorp Of Mellon Corporation owns 0.01% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 1.33M shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd Company reported 30 shares. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.01% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $200,271 activity. Copeland David W also bought $127,121 worth of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) on Friday, May 24.

More notable recent SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) Investors Should Think About This Before Buying It For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Easy Come, Easy Go: How SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 87% Of Their Cash Evaporate – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “11 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 1, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Barclays Plc, which manages about $145.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Db Us Dlr Index Tr by 74,734 shares to 114,134 shares, valued at $2.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jd Com Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:JD) by 1.99M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Valley Natl Bancorp (NYSE:VLY).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $98.32 million activity. 7,150 shares were sold by Hartung Jack, worth $4.34 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Commercial Bank reported 6,736 shares stake. Oppenheimer Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Weiss Multi invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Sun Life Fincl has invested 0.01% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Nippon Life Invsts Americas reported 19,650 shares or 1.12% of all its holdings. Raymond James Trust Na invested 0.02% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Aviva Public Ltd Com owns 9,213 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Lc reported 418 shares stake. Finance Serv Corp holds 0% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) or 5 shares. Cibc Ww Markets Corporation stated it has 51,924 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can has invested 0.03% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). North Star Inv owns 5 shares. 2,068 are owned by Pub Sector Pension Investment Board. 13D Management reported 30,071 shares stake. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Co stated it has 14 shares.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.10 earnings per share, up 43.52% or $0.94 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $85.94 million for 65.11 P/E if the $3.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual earnings per share reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.31% negative EPS growth.