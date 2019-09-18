1492 Capital Management Lifted Position in Parsley Energy (PE); Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Shareholder Buckingham Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position

1492 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 14.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc bought 19,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 151,246 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.88M, up from 131,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $18.84. About 1.72 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Rev $392.7M; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N -QTRLY TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE BRYAN SHEFFIELD SAYS NO PLANS TO ADD MORE DRILLING RIGS, FRACK CREWS IF OIL PRICES CLc1 RISE FURTHER; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q REV. $392.7M, EST. $345.2M

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 30.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 23,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 53,440 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.57M, down from 76,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $64.29. About 1.06M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS, TEST EQUIPMENT BUSINESS FROM TEXTRON TO; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON – 2018 GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED IMPACT OF TOOLS & TEST DIVESTITURE ON EPS AND CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit soars, agrees to sell tools business to Emerson; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 23/05/2018 – Emerson to Make Available Materials from the Company’s Presentation at Electrical Products Group Conference; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Net $482M; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – INCLUDED IN BUSINESS SALE TO EMERSON ARE ALL TEXTRON TOOLS & TEST BUSINESSES AND BRANDS; 07/05/2018 – Vertiv Launches Rental Solution for Temporary Power Needs

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11B and $920.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 21,721 shares to 75,621 shares, valued at $4.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Innerworkings Inc (NASDAQ:INWK) by 403,029 shares in the quarter, for a total of 413,029 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 22.47% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.89 per share. EMR’s profit will be $670.51M for 14.75 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.96% EPS growth.

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45M and $106.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 5,842 shares to 68,506 shares, valued at $7.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plantronics Inc New (NYSE:PLT) by 29,913 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,253 shares, and cut its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity.

