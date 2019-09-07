1492 Capital Management Lifted Its Sm Energy Co (SM) Stake by $749,819 as Market Valuation Declined; As Union Pacific (UNP) Share Value Rose, Wintergreen Advisers Decreased Its Stake by $1.62 Million

Wintergreen Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wintergreen Advisers Llc sold 9,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 40,780 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82M, down from 50,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wintergreen Advisers Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $164.6. About 2.00 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 12/03/2018 – Kansas Transportation Infrastructure Receives $113 million Boost from Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION–IN CERRO GORDO; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 08:23 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 06:36 AM; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC Interstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 M Boost From Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CITES `UNANTICIPATED OPERATIONAL ISSUES’

1492 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sm Energy Co (SM) by 139.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc bought 44,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.41% . The institutional investor held 75,708 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, up from 31,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sm Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07B market cap company. It closed at $10.21 lastly. It is down 64.02% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY SAYS 1Q TOTAL PRODUCTION EXCEEDS HIGH END OF GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 10.1 MMBOE; 29/03/2018 – SM Energy Declares Semi-annual Cash Dividend; 21/03/2018 SM Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – SM Energy Announces 1Q Preview, Permian Outperformance, and Realized Pricing Above Expectations; 29/03/2018 – SM Energy Approves Semi-Annual Cash Div of 5c/Share; 21/04/2018 – DJ SM Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SM); 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY: PACTS TO SELL ADDED NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292M CORING; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – IN QTR, COSTS INCURRED $372 MLN AND TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND $367 MLN, SLIGHTLY AHEAD OF GUIDANCE

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $200,271 activity. Ottoson Javan D also bought $73,150 worth of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) shares.

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45 million and $118.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biodelivery Sciences Intl In (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 82,427 shares to 799,361 shares, valued at $4.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shopify Inc by 2,916 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,782 shares, and cut its stake in Lovesac Company.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold SM shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.99 million shares or 10.59% less from 114.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Matarin Capital Mgmt Limited Liability, Connecticut-based fund reported 19,360 shares. Key (Cayman) Limited holds 2.48M shares or 3.03% of its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Art Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,850 shares. Fincl Svcs Corp, a Missouri-based fund reported 59 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.01% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Brown Brothers Harriman owns 55,929 shares. 34,754 were accumulated by Stephens Ar. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 0% or 85,100 shares. Van Eck Associate Corporation stated it has 7,518 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bluemountain Cap Management Lc reported 3,560 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 64,562 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement holds 154,041 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 4.88M shares.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.67B for 16.93 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.42% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Legacy Private Tru Com has 58,154 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.1% or 11,742 shares. Jennison Associates Llc holds 6.90 million shares. Rodgers Brothers reported 1.91% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 5,968 were accumulated by Violich Cap Mgmt. King Wealth reported 6,711 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Bancorp stated it has 574,075 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Johnson Fin Gru Inc has 0.04% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 2,688 shares. Optimum Invest Advsrs reported 1.12% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Scott & Selber invested in 14,046 shares or 1.23% of the stock. Sabal Trust stated it has 1.66% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Rampart Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 29,054 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Investment House Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.49% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 26,975 shares. The Florida-based Provise Gru Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).