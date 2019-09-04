1492 Capital Management Lifted By $749,819 Its Sm Energy Co (SM) Holding; Blackrock Municipal Income Investment Trust (BBF)’s Sentiment Is 1.17

Blackrock Municipal Income Investment Trust (BBF) investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 7 investment professionals opened new and increased holdings, while 6 trimmed and sold equity positions in Blackrock Municipal Income Investment Trust. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 288,674 shares, down from 394,269 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Blackrock Municipal Income Investment Trust in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 2 Increased: 4 New Position: 3.

1492 Capital Management Llc increased Sm Energy Co (SM) stake by 139.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 1492 Capital Management Llc acquired 44,107 shares as Sm Energy Co (SM)’s stock declined 34.41%. The 1492 Capital Management Llc holds 75,708 shares with $1.32M value, up from 31,601 last quarter. Sm Energy Co now has $1.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.02% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $9.44. About 730,700 shares traded. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 64.02% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY CO QTRLY AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION 112.7 MBOE/D VS 134.4 MBOE/D; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 9.7-10.1 MMBOE; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – PRODUCTION ASSOCIATED WITH POWDER RIVER BASIN ASSET SALE IS REMOVED FROM NET PRODUCTION AS OF APRIL 1, 2018; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND ABOUT $1.27B; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – FY 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE ADJUSTED TO 40.9-44.9 MMBOE FROM 42-46 MMBOE HAVING AVERAGE OF JUST OVER 40% OIL IN MIX; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 17/04/2018 – SM Energy Announces First Quarter Preview, Permian Outperformance, And Realized Pricing Above Expectations; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Enters Agreements to Sell Additional Non-Core Assets for $292M; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO APPROXIMATE $1.27 BLN, WITH HIGHER EXPENDITURES IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Announces Agreements To Sell Additional Non-Core Assets For $292 Million, Coring Up And Bringing Down Net Debt

M&R Capital Management Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust for 6,200 shares. Guggenheim Capital Llc owns 93,655 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sigma Planning Corp has 0.01% invested in the company for 14,147 shares. The Colorado-based Advisors Asset Management Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 31,407 shares.

The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.06. About 4,391 shares traded. BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust (BBF) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $52.00 million activity.

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $144.45 million. The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 72.49 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $200,271 activity. $127,121 worth of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) shares were bought by Copeland David W. Ottoson Javan D also bought $73,150 worth of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) shares.

1492 Capital Management Llc decreased Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) stake by 20,819 shares to 198,972 valued at $4.63 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) stake by 15,338 shares and now owns 74,348 shares. Lovesac Company was reduced too.

