1492 Capital Management Lifted By $1.90 Million Its Vonage Hldgs (VG) Holding; 3 Analysts Bullish Big Lots, Inc. (BIG)

Among 5 analysts covering Big Lots (NYSE:BIG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Big Lots had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 11 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, March 11. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Tuesday, March 19. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, March 11. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of BIG in report on Monday, March 11 with “Equal-Weight” rating. See Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) latest ratings:

1492 Capital Management Llc increased Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) stake by 216.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 1492 Capital Management Llc acquired 189,595 shares as Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG)’s stock rose 27.70%. The 1492 Capital Management Llc holds 277,304 shares with $2.78 million value, up from 87,709 last quarter. Vonage Hldgs Corp now has $3.25B valuation. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $13.41. About 1.72M shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 12/03/2018 – Vonage Partners With Leading Workflow Automation Providers, iPaaS Providers and Bot Platforms to Bring Real-time Communications to Business Workflows; 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as Its Business Commun Partner; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q REV. $254M, EST. $251.7M; 14/03/2018 – Vonage Granted New Patent in Support of the Nexmo API Platform; 08/05/2018 – Vonage’s First Quarter Highlighted by Innovation on Vonage Business Cloud Platform and Strong Business Cloud Growth; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR $0.10; 08/05/2018 – Vonage Holdings 1Q EPS 10c; 17/04/2018 – Vonage Announces Vee a Virtual Assistant Chatbot; 19/04/2018 – Vonage Launches New Integration Suite, Introduces SugarCRM Integration; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Chief Marketing Officer Ted Gilvar to Leave Company June 1

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold Big Lots, Inc. shares while 69 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 41.24 million shares or 1.48% less from 41.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Secor Advsrs L P has invested 0.18% in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Bb&T holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) for 34,262 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). 7,354 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated has invested 0% in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Gemmer Asset Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) for 94 shares. Regions Financial accumulated 156 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 121,807 shares. Prudential Fin Incorporated reported 1.82M shares stake. Synovus Fincl has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Huntington Financial Bank accumulated 0% or 219 shares. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0% or 55 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Blackrock stated it has 6.03M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp stated it has 12,550 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $21.92. About 737,404 shares traded. Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has declined 41.07% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical BIG News: 09/03/2018 – Big Lots FY17-End Inventory Per Store Rose 3%; 09/03/2018 BIG LOTS INC BIG.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 20 PCT TO $0.30/SHR; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Beats on Earnings, Misses on Revenue — Earnings Review; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Declares Dividend of 30c; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots 4Q Net $104.8M; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS SEES 1Q EPS $1.15 TO $1.22; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots 4Q Adj EPS $2.57; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots: Campisi to Retire to Focus Fully on Health; 20/04/2018 – Moody's Affirms Ten Classes of UBSBB 2012-C3; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots CEO Campisi Has Been on Medical Leave Since December

Big Lots, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a non-traditional, discount retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $855.05 million. The firm offers products under various merchandising categories, such as food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments; consumables category, which comprises health and beauty, plastics, paper, chemical, and pet departments; soft home category that consists of home dÃ©cor, frames, fashion bedding, utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; hard home category, including small appliances, table top, food preparation, stationery, greeting cards, and home maintenance departments; and furniture category consisting of upholstery, mattress, ready-to-assemble, and case goods departments. It has a 6.27 P/E ratio. It also provides merchandise under the seasonal category that includes lawn and garden, summer, Christmas, and other holiday departments; and electronics, toys, and accessories category, including electronics, jewelry, hosiery, toys, and infant accessories departments.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold VG shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 193.50 million shares or 1.06% less from 195.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Stratos Wealth Limited reported 16,268 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Mn has 671,839 shares. Parametrica Mgmt Ltd holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 25,268 shares. 1492 Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 277,304 shares. 414,800 were accumulated by Swiss Commercial Bank. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 156,139 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp stated it has 55,790 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon accumulated 2.56 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. The United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 406,969 shares. Point72 Asset Lp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 282,318 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Co has 46,268 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). 338,640 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Systems.

Among 5 analysts covering Vonage Holdings (NYSE:VG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Vonage Holdings had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Oppenheimer. Northland Capital maintained Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) rating on Friday, February 22. Northland Capital has “Buy” rating and $18 target. Guggenheim initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 11 report.

1492 Capital Management Llc decreased Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) stake by 20,819 shares to 198,972 valued at $4.63 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Biodelivery Sciences Intl In (NASDAQ:BDSI) stake by 82,427 shares and now owns 799,361 shares. Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) was reduced too.