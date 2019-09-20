1492 Capital Management Increases Position in Ebix (EBIX); Jupiter Asset Management LTD Trimmed Oracle (ORCL) Stake as Market Value Rose

1492 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ebix Inc (EBIX) by 74.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc bought 8,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.59% . The institutional investor held 19,140 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $961,000, up from 10,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ebix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $43.55. About 306,352 shares traded. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 41.59% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EBIX News: 19/04/2018 – EBIX PURCHASE OF 60% STAKE IN SMARTCLASS EDUCATIONAL SERVICES; 03/04/2018 – Ebix Takes Leadership Position in India’s Foreign Exchange and Outward Remittance Markets with Agreement to Acquire CentrumDi; 03/04/2018 – CENTRUM CAPITAL LTD CENC.NS – TO SELL ITS MONEY EXCHANGE BUSINESS TO EBIX INC. FOR ABOUT 12 BLN RUPEES; 09/05/2018 – EBIX 1Q EPS 83C, EST. 87C (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – Ebix Forecasts Up to 20c Increased in Diluted EPS Once Acquisition Is Fully Integrated; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Expects Acquisition to Be Immediately Accretive to Its Earnings; 03/04/2018 – EBIX INC – INTENDS TO FUND ENTIRE TRANSACTION IN CASH, USING ITS EXISTING BANK LINE AND INTERNAL CASH RESERVES; 03/04/2018 – EBIX SEES DEAL GENERATING 25C/SHR IN INCREASED EPS; 03/04/2018 – EBIX SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO EARNINGS; 19/04/2018 – EBIX INC – EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ITS EARNINGS, FORECASTS UP TO $0.20 IN INCREASED EPS, ONCE DEAL IS INTEGRATED OVER NEXT 6 MONTHS

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold 6,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 158,008 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.98 million, down from 164,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $53.82. About 18.54 million shares traded or 34.60% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 12/04/2018 – LeaseAccelerator chosen by ten new Oracle-centric companies for ASC 842 compliance; 06/04/2018 – Oracle Comments on Terix Criminal Sentences; 27/03/2018 – Oracle had previously sought $9 billion in damages; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on earnings, investing; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES 4Q ADJ. EPS 92C TO 95C, EST. 90C; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Industry Innovations Help Businesses Accelerate Growth; 07/05/2018 – Oracle Delivers Next Set of Autonomous Cloud Platform Services; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Banking APIs Help Banks Build Faster, Better Services; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S CATZ: CLOUD REVENUES TO GROW 19-23% IN 4Q

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 32,816 were accumulated by Holderness Invs. 133,617 were reported by Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Com. Wasatch Advsrs holds 0.04% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 76,100 shares. First Foundation Advisors reported 12,166 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt invested in 0.47% or 31,649 shares. Valley Advisers has 1,905 shares. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). New York-based First Manhattan Company has invested 1.26% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 26,631 were accumulated by Bank & Trust Of The West. Globeflex Cap Lp has invested 0% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Allsquare Wealth Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,643 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors reported 4,226 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.04% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 14,780 shares. Court Place Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 95,447 shares or 2.14% of the stock. Bogle Invest Mngmt LP De reported 0.92% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welltower Inc by 32,854 shares to 70,457 shares, valued at $5.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 3,134 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,463 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold EBIX shares while 35 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 22.52 million shares or 1.62% less from 22.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada stated it has 146,559 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Victory Mgmt holds 0% or 1,478 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 48,463 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Taylor Frigon Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 27,355 shares. Highland Mgmt Lp owns 17,100 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 14,917 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). State Common Retirement Fund owns 23,900 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Morgan Stanley owns 109,772 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 15,245 shares. Swiss National Bank reported 46,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Quantitative Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,236 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45M and $106.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 5,842 shares to 68,506 shares, valued at $7.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plantronics Inc New (NYSE:PLT) by 29,913 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,253 shares, and cut its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO).

Since August 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $10.59 million activity.