1492 Capital Management Increases Position in Ebix (EBIX); Calamos Wealth Management Continues to Hold Holding in Humana (HUM)

1492 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ebix Inc (EBIX) by 74.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc bought 8,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.59% . The institutional investor held 19,140 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $961,000, up from 10,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ebix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.21% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $41.6. About 250,346 shares traded. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 41.59% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EBIX News: 03/04/2018 – EBIX SEES DEAL GENERATING 25C/SHR IN INCREASED EPS; 03/04/2018 – Ebix Takes Leadership Position in India’s Foreign Exchange and Outward Remittance Markets with Agreement to Acquire CentrumDi; 03/04/2018 – CENTRUM CAPITAL LTD CENC.NS – TO SELL ITS MONEY EXCHANGE BUSINESS TO EBIX INC. FOR ABOUT 12 BLN RUPEES; 03/04/2018 – Ebix Takes Leadership Position In India’s Foreign Exchange And Outward Remittance Markets With Agreement To Acquire CentrumDirect Limited; 21/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Syros Pharmaceuticals, J & J Snack Foods, Wright Medical Group N.V, HCI Group, Ten; 09/05/2018 – Ebix 1Q EPS 83c; 03/04/2018 – EBIX PACT TO BUY CENTRUMDIRECT; 03/04/2018 – EBIX PACT TO BUY CENTRUMDIRECT FOR ABOUT $175M; 09/05/2018 – EBIX 1Q OPER MARGIN 31%; 19/04/2018 – EBIX ENTERS INDIA’S E-LEARNING MARKETS VIA ACQUISITION OF 60 PERCENT STAKE IN SMARTCLASS EDUCATIONAL SERVICES

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 289.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc bought 11,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 16,077 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.27M, up from 4,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $5.78 during the last trading session, reaching $257.59. About 1.09 million shares traded or 4.38% up from the average. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 02/05/2018 – Humana Named to List of Top 50 Companies for Diversity; 30/04/2018 – ManhattanLife Assurance Company of America Acquires Humana’s Workplace Voluntary Benefits business; 27/03/2018 – HUMANA FOUNDATION ADDRESSING ROOT CAUSES TO CREATE IMPROVED & S; 22/03/2018 – Progressive Care Releases Audited 2017 Annual Report; 30/04/2018 – MANHATTANLIFE ASSURANCE CO. OF AMERICA BUYS HUMANA’S WORKPLACE; 04/04/2018 – Walmart has been in talks to buy insurer Humana and the online pharmacy start-up PillPack; 10/04/2018 – Humana: Acquisition Isn’t Expected to Have a Material Impact on 2018 Financial Guidance; 29/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Walmart is in early stage acquisition talks with Humana – Dow Jone; 25/04/2018 – CCC Introduces Al Damage Detection for All Major U.S. Vehicle Types; 07/05/2018 – Humana at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45M and $106.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 5,842 shares to 68,506 shares, valued at $7.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) by 117,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,693 shares, and cut its stake in Lumentum Hldgs Inc.

