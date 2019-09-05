1492 Capital Management Increased Sm Energy Co (SM) Holding; Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Holding in Cvs Health (CVS) Has Upped by $575,739

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 70.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company bought 10,863 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 26,350 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, up from 15,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $62.45. About 1.71 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

1492 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sm Energy Co (SM) by 139.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc bought 44,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.41% . The institutional investor held 75,708 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, up from 31,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sm Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12B market cap company. The stock increased 3.72% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $9.9. About 384,725 shares traded. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 64.02% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Sees 2018 Production Cut of 1.2 MMBoe, 81% Oil and 19% Natural Gas, From Asset Sales; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 04/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SM ENERGY ANNOUNCES AGREEMENTS TO SELL ADDITIONAL NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292 MILLION, CORING UP AND BRINGING DOWN NET DEBT; 29/03/2018 – SM Energy Approves Semi-Annual Cash Div of 5c/Share; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – IN QTR, COSTS INCURRED $372 MLN AND TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND $367 MLN, SLIGHTLY AHEAD OF GUIDANCE; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – ESTIMATED EFFECT ON 2018 PRODUCTION FROM BOTH DEALS IS A REDUCTION OF 1.2 MMBOE, 81% OIL AND 19% NATURAL GAS; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND ABOUT $1.27B; 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q EPS $2.81; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 10.1 MMBOE

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76 million and $227.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,541 shares to 25,981 shares, valued at $5.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,711 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,500 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $633,621 activity. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of stock. On Friday, March 8 the insider DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600 worth of stock or 2,000 shares.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $200,271 activity. Shares for $127,121 were bought by Copeland David W on Friday, May 24.