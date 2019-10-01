1492 Capital Management Holds Stake in World Fuel Svcs (INT); Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) Valuation Rose While Three Peaks Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $1.62 Million

1492 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in World Fuel Svcs Corp (INT) by 36.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc bought 12,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.63% . The institutional investor held 47,648 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.71M, up from 34,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in World Fuel Svcs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $39.67. About 85,232 shares traded. World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) has risen 42.27% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.27% the S&P500. Some Historical INT News: 12/03/2018 Inflation Misses Across the World Fuel Debate at Central Banks; 24/05/2018 – World Fuel Services Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL 1Q REV. $9.18B, EST. $9.12B; 27/04/2018 – World Fuel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 20/04/2018 – World Fuel Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP – QTRLY REV $9181.3 MLN VS $8194.3 MLN; 15/05/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 19th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q EPS 46c; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Rev $9.18B

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) by 48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 10,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.49% . The institutional investor held 11,691 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76 million, down from 22,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $152.45. About 105,410 shares traded. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 42.28% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 27/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS REPORTS PRICING OF SECONDARY; 27/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SECONDARY OFFERING; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS 1Q REV. $464M, EST. $461.0M; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.12 TO $3.16, EST. $3.15; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Bright Horizons; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Net $150M-Net $152M; 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys 2.1% Position in Bright Horizons; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bright Horizons Family Solutions I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BFAM); 23/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Named a Winner of the Colorado 2018 Top Workplaces Award by Denver Post; 09/03/2018 Company Profile for Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Analysts await Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 17.65% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.68 per share. BFAM’s profit will be $46.57 million for 47.64 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% negative EPS growth.

