1492 Capital Management Holds Stake in Sm Energy Co (SM); Palladium Partners Decreased Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by $1.52 Million as Stock Price Rose

Palladium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc sold 15,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 337,965 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.21M, down from 352,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $377.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $115.16. About 7.64M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CEO DIMON SPEAKS ON BUSINESS ROUNDTABLE CALL; 27/03/2018 – ASR NEDERLAND NV ASRNL.AS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 34 EUROS FROM 31.80 EUROS; 23/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE FINANCIAL COMPANY LLC – SETTLEMENT & DELIVERY OF NOTES IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE ON MAY 2, 2018; 13/03/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $99; 04/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 30/03/2018 – JPMorgan $8 Billion Jury Loss to Widow Faces Massive Reduction; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Chase’s Quorum may go solo; 07/03/2018 – VISITPAY – AGREEMENT RELATED TO JPMORGAN’S PLAN TO EXTEND RECOURSE FINANCING TO CO’S NEW BALANCE TRANSFER PROGRAM; 01/05/2018 – KB Home to Webcast Presentation at the J.P. Morgan 11th Annual Homebuilding and Building Products Conference; 11/04/2018 – Philly Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: JPMorgan Chase earns approval to open its first retail branches in Philadelphia

1492 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sm Energy Co (SM) by 139.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc bought 44,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,708 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, up from 31,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sm Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.91. About 1.98 million shares traded. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 37.86% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U; 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO APPROXIMATE $1.27 BLN, WITH HIGHER EXPENDITURES IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR; 26/03/2018 – SM Energy Announces Closing Of Powder River Basin Asset Sale And Provides Additional Updates; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO -ANNOUNCES SALE OF REMAINING ASSETS IN WILLISTON BASIN AND ONE FOR SALE OF ITS THIRD-PARTY OPERATED ASSETS HALFF EAST; 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q Net $317.4M; 21/04/2018 – DJ SM Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SM); 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – BASED ON FIRST TWO MONTHS OF QUARTER, PERMIAN BASIN PRODUCTION EXCEEDED PLAN; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Enters Agreements to Sell Additional Non-Core Assets for $292M; 17/04/2018 – SM Energy Announces 1Q Preview, Permian Outperformance, and Realized Pricing Above Expectations

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold SM shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.99 million shares or 10.59% less from 114.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 38,735 shares. 1.19 million are owned by Renaissance Technology. Highland Capital Mngmt Lp accumulated 0.02% or 15,920 shares. Corecommodity Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 39,672 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Voloridge Ltd Llc has 62,469 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 54,227 shares. Carmignac Gestion holds 283,482 shares. 25,506 are owned by King Luther Mgmt Corp. Vanguard Gru has 0.01% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Geode Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 1.08 million shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 20,900 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Point72 Asset LP has 452,749 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Assetmark holds 0% or 33 shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust owns 0% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 974,510 shares. Qs Ltd owns 145,200 shares.

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45 million and $118.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fl (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 13,007 shares to 91,796 shares, valued at $2.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biodelivery Sciences Intl In (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 82,427 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 799,361 shares, and cut its stake in Shopify Inc.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $200,271 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $73,150 was made by Ottoson Javan D on Tuesday, May 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Partners Group Inc Ltd Llc invested in 3.80 million shares or 0.96% of the stock. Fiduciary Tru Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 295,684 shares. Wealthcare Cap Management Limited Liability Com owns 230 shares. 5,390 are held by Fort Point Prtn Llc. Jane Street Limited Liability Corp has 0.12% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). St Johns Inv Lc owns 13,304 shares or 1.04% of their US portfolio. Wisconsin-based Dana Invest Advsr has invested 1.58% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Harvey Capital Mngmt invested 0.57% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hexavest invested 2.03% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Arvest Bank & Trust Trust Division owns 227,895 shares for 1.6% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.77% or 521,665 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Llc holds 2.11% or 208,620 shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 16,807 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc invested in 98,278 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.35 billion for 11.29 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. On Tuesday, January 29 Beer Lori A sold $1.40 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 13,341 shares. The insider CROWN JAMES S bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950. The insider Friedman Stacey sold 3,022 shares worth $317,310. Another trade for 11,659 shares valued at $1.22M was made by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29. Another trade for 5,831 shares valued at $599,304 was made by BACON ASHLEY on Sunday, January 13. Another trade for 18,679 shares valued at $1.96 million was made by Scher Peter on Tuesday, January 29.