1492 Capital Management Holds Position in Parsley Energy (PE); Spark Investment Management Has Decreased Trinet Group (TNET) Position by $4.62 Million; Stock Price Rose

1492 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 14.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc bought 19,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 151,246 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.88 million, up from 131,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.14% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $16.42. About 4.73M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 22/03/2018 – Parsley Energy at Group Meeting Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS 85% OF ITS OIL LEAVING PERMIAN BY PIPE; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Net $105.5M; 27/03/2018 – Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N -QTRLY TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 29/03/2018 – Revisiting Parsley Energy’s Takeover Odds in Permian ‘Dogfight’; 20/04/2018 – DJ Parsley Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PE); 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO SIXTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCT 28, 2016 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow

Spark Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Trinet Group Inc (TNET) by 66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc sold 68,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% . The hedge fund held 35,500 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41 million, down from 104,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Trinet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $58.27. About 505,132 shares traded or 52.36% up from the average. TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) has risen 29.61% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TNET News: 29/03/2018 TriNet Names Michael Mendenhall Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Communications Officer; 29/03/2018 – – TriNet Names Michael Mendenhall Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Communications Officer; 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q Net $54M; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Ratings On TriNet Group Inc; Outlook Positive; 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q Rev $861M

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity.

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45 million and $106.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) by 117,795 shares to 151,693 shares, valued at $3.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lumentum Hldgs Inc by 13,218 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,474 shares, and cut its stake in Plantronics Inc New (NYSE:PLT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 78 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 243.69 million shares or 1.59% less from 247.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signaturefd Lc invested in 828 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 11,243 shares. The Colorado-based Icon Advisers Incorporated has invested 0.44% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking accumulated 213,446 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Company owns 706,362 shares. Amp Capital Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Shine Inv Advisory Ser has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Korea Corporation stated it has 12,700 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). California Public Employees Retirement Sys, a California-based fund reported 356,228 shares. Monarch Prns Asset Management Lc owns 660,290 shares or 1.8% of their US portfolio. Amer Assets Inv Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.07% or 22,000 shares. 92,615 are held by Salient Cap Ltd Liability Corp. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 109,696 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Mesirow Finance Investment Mgmt reported 1.33% stake.

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 15,200 shares to 122,300 shares, valued at $11.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transalta Corp (NYSE:TAC) by 352,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 482,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Interface Inc (NASDAQ:TILE).

Analysts await TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 7.94% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.63 per share. TNET’s profit will be $47.55M for 21.42 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by TriNet Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.24% EPS growth.

