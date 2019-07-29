1492 Capital Management Holds Holding in Sm Energy Co (SM); S & T Bancorp (STBA) Shareholder S&T Bank Has Cut Its Stake by $1.21 Million

S&T Bank decreased its stake in S & T Bancorp Inc (STBA) by 2.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank sold 31,093 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.15M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.42 million, down from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in S & T Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $37.98. About 13,898 shares traded. S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) has declined 11.50% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500. Some Historical STBA News: 30/05/2018 – Javelin Networks Establishes Partnership with Cyberess S&T Ltd – Proactive Cyber Solutions; 22/03/2018 – S&T Bancorp Announces Approval Of Share Repurchase Plan; 22/03/2018 – S&T Bancorp Board OKs $50 Million Share Repurchase Plan; 13/04/2018 – Homeland Secur: News Release: S&T Announces Release of Mobile Security R&D Program Guide Vol. 2; 22/03/2018 – S&T BANCORP REPORTS APPROVAL OF SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 02/04/2018 – S&T Bancorp to Webcast First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 21/04/2018 – DJ S&T Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STBA); 22/03/2018 – S&T BANCORP – EXPECTS TO FUND ANY REPURCHASES FROM CASH ON HAND AND INTERNALLY GENERATED FUNDS; 29/03/2018 – S&T AG SANT1.DE – AMBITIOUS GROWTH PLANS: SALES SET TO GROW IN 2018 TO EUR 1 BLN – AND TO EUR 2 BLN BY 2023; 05/03/2018 S&T Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

1492 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sm Energy Co (SM) by 139.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc bought 44,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,708 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, up from 31,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sm Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $979.90 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.42% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $8.73. About 973,446 shares traded. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 37.86% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – BUYERS ARE NOT DISCLOSED; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 1Q PRODUCTION CLOSER TO UPPER END OF GUIDANCE; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – PRODUCTION ASSOCIATED WITH POWDER RIVER BASIN ASSET SALE IS REMOVED FROM NET PRODUCTION AS OF APRIL 1, 2018; 17/04/2018 – SM Energy Announces First Quarter Preview, Permian Outperformance, And Realized Pricing Above Expectations; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Capital Buys New 1% Position in SM Energy; 27/03/2018 – SM Energy Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Sees 2018 Production Cut of 1.2 MMBoe, 81% Oil and 19% Natural Gas, From Asset Sales; 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q Net $317.4M; 21/04/2018 – DJ SM Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SM); 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 7.0C, EST. 2.1C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold SM shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.99 million shares or 10.59% less from 114.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 15,148 shares stake. Tower Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) reported 0.01% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 178,970 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Amg Natl Tru National Bank & Trust stated it has 41,343 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.05% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 1.33M shares. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Macquarie Grp Inc reported 0.1% stake. Voloridge Management Limited Liability owns 62,469 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 0.07% or 9.45 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 64,562 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 12,650 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Palisade Mgmt Ltd Liability Nj reported 889,329 shares stake. Paloma Partners Mgmt Commerce stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM).

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45 million and $118.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 15,338 shares to 74,348 shares, valued at $8.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fl (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 13,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,796 shares, and cut its stake in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc (NYSE:AMC).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $200,271 activity. On Friday, May 24 Copeland David W bought $127,121 worth of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) or 10,000 shares.

Analysts await S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 13.64% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.88 per share. STBA’s profit will be $26.09 million for 12.49 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by S&T Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) by 70,803 shares to 341,301 shares, valued at $3.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 13,447 shares in the quarter, for a total of 273,012 shares, and has risen its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold STBA shares while 41 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 20.58 million shares or 4.13% less from 21.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 106,784 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corp reported 56,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Asset Mgmt Inc, a Colorado-based fund reported 29,754 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has invested 0.03% in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt owns 2,900 shares. Brandywine Investment Mngmt Llc accumulated 78,795 shares. 77,187 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase And Company. S&T Savings Bank Pa has 10.22% invested in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA). Northern Tru invested 0.01% in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA). Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 68,408 shares. State Street Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 995,486 shares. 134,145 were reported by Wedge Cap Mgmt L LP Nc. Barclays Public Ltd Company accumulated 23,726 shares. Comerica Bancshares reported 67,127 shares stake. State Teachers Retirement System has 0.01% invested in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $730,518 activity. The insider BRICE TODD D bought 2,036 shares worth $75,958. $60,269 worth of stock was bought by GIBSON JAMES THOMAS on Friday, March 8. Kane Robert Edward had bought 3,000 shares worth $110,250 on Friday, June 7.