1492 Capital Management Has Upped Position in Parsley Energy (PE) by $2.02 Million; Caxton Position in Cm Fin (CMFN) Has Cut by $1.20 Million as Stock Rose

Caxton Corp decreased its stake in Cm Fin Inc (CMFN) by 16.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp analyzed 171,682 shares as the company's stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 856,673 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.32M, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Cm Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.75 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $7.03. About 21,852 shares traded. CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) has declined 16.48% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.48% the S&P500.

1492 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 417.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc bought 106,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 131,759 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, up from 25,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $17.65. About 3.76M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 29/03/2018 – Revisiting Parsley Energy’s Takeover Odds in Permian ‘Dogfight’; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q EPS 32c; 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.8 BLN TO $2.3 BLN, AMONG OTHER THINGS

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 191,070 shares. Tortoise Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 399,290 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 60,921 shares. Connecticut-based Wexford Ltd Partnership has invested 1.98% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Massachusetts Fincl Ma stated it has 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Andra Ap holds 51,100 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Lord Abbett Co Limited Liability holds 2.52M shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Majedie Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.51% or 370,308 shares. Aperio Group Incorporated Limited Company reported 153,162 shares. Rmb Cap Management Lc holds 0.02% or 36,109 shares. Moody Fincl Bank Tru Division holds 79,885 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Svcs Automobile Association invested in 0.04% or 813,240 shares. First Fincl Bank Of Omaha reported 18,905 shares stake. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 82,921 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 1.54M shares.