1492 Capital Management Has Upped Its Vonage Hldgs (VG) Holding; Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has Upped Its Stake in Adobe (ADBE) by $10.93 Million

1492 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 216.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc bought 189,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 277,304 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78M, up from 87,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.13% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $12.3. About 2.63 million shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has risen 2.68% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 14/05/2018 – Vonage Chief Marketing Officer Ted Gilvar to Leave Company June 1; 17/04/2018 – Vonage Announces Vee a Virtual Assistant Chatbot; 08/05/2018 – Vonage Holdings 1Q Rev $253.6M; 08/05/2018 – Vonage’s First Quarter Highlighted by Innovation on Vonage Business Cloud Platform and Strong Business Cloud Growth; 07/05/2018 – Industry Veteran Reginald Scales Joins Vonage as SVP, Mid-Market Sales; 23/04/2018 – Bob Crissman, Vonage Channel Chief, honored with 2018 Circle of Excellence Award; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR $0.10; 12/03/2018 – Vonage Partners With Leading Workflow Automation Providers, iPaaS Providers and Bot Platforms to Bring Real-time Communications; 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and; 12/03/2018 – Vonage Partners With Leading Workflow Automation Providers, iPaaS Providers and Bot Platforms to Bring Real-time Communications to Business Workflows

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1581.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought 41,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,671 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.64M, up from 2,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $305.7. About 1.58 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Ricks is CEO of Eli Lilly; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Gets “Creative”; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt; 28/03/2018 – The company’s primary competitor is Adobe; 23/03/2018 – Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital Marketing Expertise at Adobe Summit 2018; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Acquire Magento Commerce; 16/04/2018 – Invoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to Buy E-Commerce Firm Magento Commerce for $1.68 Billion; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $101.33 million activity. The insider Morris Donna sold $3.45 million. Shares for $7.39M were sold by Rencher Bradley on Thursday, January 31. 3,000 shares were sold by Lewnes Ann, worth $720,480. 25,000 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares with value of $6.00M were sold by Parasnis Abhay. THOMPSON MATTHEW had sold 41,560 shares worth $10.19 million on Thursday, January 24. Shares for $4.95 million were sold by GESCHKE CHARLES M on Tuesday, January 8.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4,313 shares to 377,795 shares, valued at $37.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 2,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,113 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Capital & Equity reported 0.72% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cibc Ww Mkts holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 86,247 shares. Lincoln Corp owns 2,412 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Dorsey & Whitney Ltd Liability holds 0.21% or 5,066 shares in its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Polar Cap Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 1.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Morgan Stanley has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Findlay Park Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership owns 278,484 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Westwood Il has invested 0.46% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Capital International Limited Ca owns 8,474 shares. Scotia Capital Inc accumulated 6,956 shares. Moreover, Appleton Prtnrs Ma has 0.96% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 27,043 shares. Northern Trust Corporation has invested 0.41% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma owns 0.19% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 4,761 shares. Quantitative Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 12,000 shares. North Star Asset Inc owns 2.22% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 102,847 shares.

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45 million and $118.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fl (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 13,007 shares to 91,796 shares, valued at $2.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 20,297 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193,063 shares, and cut its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI).

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.27 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold VG shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 193.50 million shares or 1.06% less from 195.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.04% or 340,421 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 26,069 shares. Bluemountain Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 62 shares. Prudential Financial holds 504,993 shares. Kbc Grp Nv has 0% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Gemmer Asset Management Limited Co stated it has 338 shares. Blackrock stated it has 30.94 million shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 31,258 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 486,265 shares. State Street stated it has 6.47M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Missouri-based Parkside National Bank Tru has invested 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Swiss State Bank invested in 414,800 shares. Principal Fincl Grp holds 1.91M shares. Moreover, Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.05% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 593,791 shares.