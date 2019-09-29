1492 Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Plantronics New (PLT) Stake by $1.11 Million; Valuation Declined; Starbucks (SBUX) Holding Held by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought 25,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 1.23 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $102.83 million, up from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $88.37. About 5.99M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 24/04/2018 – Three African American Racial Justice Leaders Respond To Starbucks Effort To End Bias In Its Company; 18/04/2018 – May 29 will mark the second time that Starbucks has closed its stores for an afternoon; 18/04/2018 – Yale management guru Jeffrey Sonnenfeld said Starbucks’ response to its crisis was “the anti-Mark Zuckerberg, the anti-Sheryl Sandberg.”; 02/05/2018 – DealReportr[Reg]: Starbucks may need caffeine boost from activist; 07/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Starbucks’ Agrmnt With Nestle Has No Rtg Impact; 29/05/2018 – Starbucks, at the Intersection of Race and Class in America; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Sees FY18 Comp Sales Growth at Low End of 3%-5% View; 21/04/2018 – A Problem Starbucks Can’t Train Away; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS FOUNDER SAYS MILAN ROASTERY WILL OPEN IN SEPTEMBER; 17/04/2018 – This innovation comes as Starbucks has struggled over several quarters with weak U.S. sales

1492 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Plantronics Inc New (PLT) by 50.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc sold 29,913 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.88% . The institutional investor held 29,253 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08M, down from 59,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Plantronics Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $37.7. About 253,172 shares traded. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 44.18% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 03/04/2018 – Plantronics Manager Pro v3.11 Expands Headset Insight and Management to iOS and Android Devices; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics to Buy Polycom in $2 Billion Deal to Add Services; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS – REAFFIRMING ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED IN ITS THIRD FISCAL QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS PRESS RELEASE DATED JANUARY 30, 2018; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics Expects Polycom Deal to Be Immediately Accretive to Non-GAAP EPS; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR: Plantronics Rtgs On Watch Neg On Polycom Buy Plan; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES PLANTRONICS RATINGS UNDER REVIEW AFTER PURCHASE; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PLANTRONICS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’; 29/03/2018 – S&P PLACED PLANTRONICS, INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 21/04/2018 – DJ Plantronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLT); 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS – EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, ROBERT HAGERTY TO ASSUME ROLE OF CHAIRMAN, MARV TSEU TOASSUME ROLE OF VICE-CHAIRMAN OF PLANTRONICS BOARD

Analysts await Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 82.76% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.58 per share. PLT’s profit will be $41.95M for 8.89 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Plantronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45 million and $106.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) by 194,923 shares to 472,227 shares, valued at $5.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in World Fuel Svcs Corp (NYSE:INT) by 12,692 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,648 shares, and has risen its stake in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX).

